This year’s Labor Day sales bring low prices for practically everything you may need in your home, including cleaning devices like the iRobot Roomba 694. It’s down to a more affordable $200 in Amazon’s robot vacuum deals for the holiday, after a $74 discount to its original price of $274. You don’t want to miss out on this offer because the iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the retailer’s top-rated robot vacuums, so hurry and complete the purchase while the deal is still online.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694

iRobot’s Roomba, which is behind some of the best robot vacuums like the iRobot Roomba s9+ and the iRobot Roomba j7+, is also offering budget options like the iRobot Roomba 694. The lower price doesn’t mean that it dropped all the features that catapulted the brand to a household name though, as the Roomba 694 is rated 4.4 out of 5 stars on Amazon, with 67% of its ratings falling under the 5-star category. Like Roomba’s more expensive models, it comes with a three-stage cleaning system that lifts dirt, dust, and debris from all kinds of surfaces, including carpets and hard floors, supported by dual multi-surface brushes and an edge-sweeping brush.

Sophisticated sensors are important, as suggested by our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, and the iRobot Roomba 694 doesn’t disappoint with its full suite of sensors that allow the device to move under and around furniture, follow edges, and avoid falling down the stairs. The robot vacuum also comes with iRobot’s Dirt Detect technology, which allows it to determine dirtier areas around your home and cleans them more thoroughly. You can use the iRobot Home app or a compatible digital assistant to initiate cleaning sessions, and once the Roomba 694’s battery is depleted after a running time of up to 90 minutes, it will automatically return to its dock for recharging.

Roomba deals are always in demand because the iRobot-owned brand is synonymous with robot vacuums, and for Labor Day, here’s your chance to buy the top-rated iRobot Roomba 694 from Amazon at $74 off. You’ll only have to pay $200 for the cleaning device instead of its original price of $274, but you need to act fast because we’re not sure how long stocks will last. Add the iRobot Roomba 694 to your home in order to enjoy spotless floors at all times.

