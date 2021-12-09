This top-rated Roomba robot vacuum is $180 at Best Buy today

If you’re on the hunt for robot vacuum deals, you’re probably also looking at Roomba deals, as the iRobot-owned brand is the most popular one for the cleaning devices. If you want a Roomba sweeping your floor in time for the holiday celebrations, or if you want to give a robot vacuum as a Christmas gift, you shouldn’t delay your purchase. An offer that you might want to avail is Best Buy’s $95 discount for the iRobot Roomba 694, which brings the robot vacuum’s price down to a more affordable $180 from its original price of $275.

The iRobot Roomba 694 is an affordable robot vacuum, but it doesn’t sacrifice its cleaning capabilities to bring its price down. Like the best Roomba robot vacuums, the Roomba 694 features a three-stage cleaning system and dual multi-surface brushes, which make sure that all the dust and dirt on your floors and carpets are picked up. It also has an edge-sweeping brush so that it doesn’t miss corners and edges, while the auto-adjust cleaning head adapts its height depending on the surface that the robot vacuum is cleaning.

For better efficiency, the iRobot Roomba 694 cleans your floors in a smarter way, starting with the ability to schedule its cleaning sessions through the iRobot Home app or your preferred voice assistant. It also comes with most of the features that you’re looking for when you’re choosing a robot vacuum, including sensors that allow the Roomba 694 to navigate under and around furniture, and even more sensors that determine the dirtier areas of the house so that it can focus its cleaning there. The robot vacuum can also offer personalized cleaning schedules, as well as extra sessions when needed like when there’s a high pollen count, or when it’s pet shedding season.

Get help in maintaining a spotless floor through the Christmas gatherings with the iRobot Roomba 694. You can purchase the robot vacuum from Best Buy for just $180, after a $95 discount to its original price of $275. There’s no telling how long the deal will last — it can disappear at any moment. To make sure that you get the iRobot Roomba 694 before the holidays, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

