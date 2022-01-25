This is the cheapest Roomba deal we’ve seen in a while

The ways to make your smart home smarter keep coming, and while vacuum deals are out there for a more traditional cleaning option, robot vacuum deals are here for the modern age. Among them is one of the best Roomba deals you’ll find, as Best Buy has marked the iRobot Roomba 694 all the way down to $180, a savings of $95 from its regular price of $275. Free same-day shipping is available in many areas, as is in-store pickup at Best Buy where inventory allows.

Known the world over for its great design and smart capabilities, the Roomba is made with the smart home in mind, and the iRobot Roomba 694 is one of the most stylish robot vacuums you’ll come across. It features a clean, minimal design that remains unobtrusive even when the Roomba is hard at work. Another great feature of the Roomba 694 robot vacuum is its ability to automatically dock itself for recharging when its battery is low. In fact, the Roomba 694 brings many of the great features and capabilities seen in higher-end Roomba models to a price point that’s more suitable for just about anybody looking to keep their house well-kept with little effort.

Perhaps the most enticing of those features — as you’ll find with all of the best Roomba robots and the best Roomba alternatives — is the Roomba 694’s smarts. Adaptive navigation sensors keep it going amidst you and your household objects, allowing it to find its way in and out of traffic such as furniture, pets, and feet. It’s compatible with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so you can put the Roomba to work with something as simple as a voice command. The Roomba 694 is even able to offer you personalized cleaning schedules based on your cleaning habits, and you can schedule it to clean up after you on a daily basis using the iRobot Home app.

One of the most stylish and feature-packed robot vacuums on the market, the iRobot Roomba 694 is a must-have even at its regular price of $275. With this deal at Best Buy that drops the price all the way down to $180, a savings of $95, it’s a steal. Grab yours now via free shipping or in-store pickup if it’s available at your nearest Best Buy.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations