You can get a Roomba robot vacuum for $180 for Black Friday

Albert Bassili
If you’ve been looking through Black Friday deals for a great robot vacuum, this one from Best Buy on the Roomba 694 is pretty good, discounting it to $180 from $275. That means you can grab an entry-level robot vacuum for bargain-bin prices, which is a great way to get into the robot vacuum world.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba 694

While the iRobot Roomba 694 doesn’t have more advanced features like some of the best self-emptying robot vacuums, it still has features that work well for basic home cleaning and maintenance. For example, it has a three-stage cleaning system that helps pick up different types of debris, from the finer powders to the chunkier stuff like cereal. It also has a couple of brushes to work on different surfaces, making it suitable for carpet and hardwood flooring. There’s also a brush that works great for picking up finer and small hair and getting into harder-to-reach spots like corners.

Beyond that, the 694 has some intelligent features that allow it to navigate your home without constantly bumping into stuff, and even though it’s not perfect, it’s fun to watch sometimes. That’s not where the smarts stop, though, since they can learn your schedule and start cleaning around that so that you don’t have to be bothered when you’re back from work. It also automatically goes to charge itself, so it’s hassle-free, for the most part, and the 90-minute charge time is pretty generous for a robot vacuum, which we appreciate. Even better, you can control it through virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, and while you can’t just tell it to wash the dishes as 90’s cartoons promised us, you can ask it to stop, start, and clean specific rooms.

While the 694 doesn’t quite make it on our list of the best robot vacuums, it’s a great entry-level option at a great value, especially with the deal from Best Buy bringing it down to $180 from $275. That said, it’s always worth looking at the many Black Friday robot vacuum deals for alternatives, especially if you’re willing to spend a little more on extra features.

