Amazon chops up to $201 off these iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

In our never-ending war against dust bunnies, a noble hero has emerged from the ashes (dust?) to relieve us from the pain and suffering of vacuuming: The robot vacuum. Now, we no longer have to get off our cozy little sofas and can just let this cleaning champion do the dirty work for us. Seriously though, robot vacuums have come a long, especially those made by iRobot. They now boast smart features, improved suction power, and precise navigation. Right now, you can get three of iRobot’s best robot-vacs, the Roomba e5, 890, and 960, at awesome discounted prices. Save up to $201 when you purchase them on Amazon today.

iRobot Roomba E5 – $330, was $380

Roombas are virtually indistinguishable from one another in appearance, as they all have the same puck shape, which is understandable as the design works in getting underneath furniture and other hard-to-reach places. On top of the Roomba e5 are three buttons: The prominent Clean button in the center which acts as both a power button and an automated cleaning button, the Home button to make the robot return to its charging base, and the Spot Clean button for thorough cleaning of a targeted area. Flip the robot over and you’ll find two rubber brushrolls, three wheels, a spinning brush, a detachable dustbin, and the battery.

This robot vacuum comes with a battery-powered Virtual Wall Barrier, a device which creates, well, a virtual wall, so that you can keep the Roomba within a room. When used in Halo mode, the robot vacuum will avoid going near the device. This comes in handy when you don’t want it to knock over a tall table with a fishbowl on top. This robot vacuum also has a full suite of sensors to help it intelligently navigate its surroundings. It doesn’t have a built-in camera, unlike more expensive Roomba models, such as the Roomba 960 below, but it’s good enough at steering clear of obstacles.

When it comes to cleaning performance, the Roomba e5 is impressive. It can pick up dirt and debris of any size on any floor type. Pet hair, kitty litter, cereal, fine powder, whatever it is, it’s as good as gone. We marveled at how it was able to make a dirty carpet look spotless. Even the filth that’s stuck in between tiles and floorboards stands no chance.

Setting up this robot vac is quite easy. Just plug it in, wait for it to fully charge, and then it will be able to clean for 90 minutes at a time. When it’s about to lose power, it will automatically return to its charging base. You can manually press the Roomba for it to start cleaning or use the smartphone app or Alexa, whichever you prefer.

Get your own iRobot Roomba e5 today for $330 on Amazon, $50 off its normal retail price of $380. What’s more, if you order via the Amazon Rewards Visa Card and get approval, you’re entitled to an additional $50 off instantly. You can get the iRobot Roomba e5 for the much lower price of $280.

iRobot Roomba 890 — $380, was $400

The first generation of Roombas pretty much set the template of what a robot vacuum should look like. The Roomba 890 is disc-shaped, measures 13 x 13 x 3.6 inches and weighs 8.4 pounds. It is equipped with a premium three-stage cleaning system and a power-lifting suction with AeroForce technology that delivers five times the air power of the Roomba 600 Series for improved pickup performance. Its dual rubber brushes and high-efficiency filter effectively pull in and capture up to 99% of dust, pollen, pet hair, and other allergens as small as 10 microns.

This robot vacuum is equipped with an adjustable cleaning head that automatically adapts the height of the multisurface rubber brush to ensure the closest contact on any surface type, whether hard floors or carpets. Using a patented sensor called Dirt Detect, the Roomba 890 works extra hard on concentrated areas of dirt in high-traffic areas in your home, such as the entrance hall and corridors. It is also outfitted with a full suite of smart navigating sensors that prevent the robot from bumping and crashing into furniture and walls or falling down the stairs. While its navigation is definitely better than lower Roomba models, it doesn’t compare with the smarts of the camera-powered 900 series, like the Roomba 960.

Finally, you can connect the Roomba 890 to your home Wi-Fi network and use the iRobot Home app to control it. Simply download its app on your smartphone, follow the instructions, and in no time at all, you’ll be able to set up cleaning schedules and make the robot clean remotely. You can also activate hands-free voice control by connecting the Roomba to an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device.

The iRobot Roomba 890 normally retails for $400, but you can get it on Amazon today for $20 less. Get one for just $380. What’s more, you can enjoy an additional $50 off instantly upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa Card, bringing the price down to an irresistible $330.

iRobot Roomba 960 — $449, was $650

The iRobot Roomba 960 looks nearly identical to the Roomba 890, having the same dimensions and weight. It differs in terms of features, buttons layout, and a front-facing built-in camera. You can see a prominent “clean” button on top, right between the “spot cleaning” and “home” buttons. You can press these buttons to manually control the robot, or program the Roomba 960 to regularly clean by itself. The camera on the front helps it map out your floors and intelligently avoid obstacles (most robot vacuums solely rely on sensors, including the e5 and 890), paired with the iAdapt 2.0 Navigation technology.

Underneath the Roomba 960 are two roller brushes that do all the dirty work, lifting tiny particles and large debris with relative ease. There’s a side brush that the robot uses to clean along walls, baseboards, and furniture. It also has a built-in sensor that detects high concentrations of dirt for a more thorough cleaning.

You can set up and make this robot vacuum perform its duties in three ways: Manually pressing the clean button, using the mobile app, or issuing a voice command through Alexa or Google Assistant. It has three cleaning modes: One-cleaning pass, two-cleaning pass, and automatic. The first mode makes the Roomba 960 pass over an area once, the second twice, and the third gives the robot autonomy to decide how many passes it will make, depending on the mess and the room size.

With a patented AeroForce Three-Stage Cleaning System and suction power that’s five times greater than the Roomba 600 Series, dirt and debris won’t stand a chance. It also has a high-efficiency filter that can capture 99% of particles as small as 10 microns. This robot is capable of cleaning for up to 75 minutes when fully charged and will automatically return to its charging dock to juice up and do even more cleaning.

The iRobot Roomba 960 usually comes with a hefty $650 price tag but take advantage of Amazon’s deal today and get it for $449 — that’s a staggering $201 discount.

