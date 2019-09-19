The iRobot Roomba e6 robot vacuum gets a cool $50 price cut on Walmart

If you love the idea of a Roomba cleaning your floors but don’t want to pay the list price of iRobot’s leading models, worry not. The company is also offering a variety of midrange options to cater to the budget-friendly market. One of these is the Roomba e6, and it’s discounted on Walmart right now. Normally $449, you can take home this robot vacuum for only $399. We also found deals on a Shark robot cleaning system and an upright vacuum in case you’re looking for more options.

The iRobot Roomba e6 uses a premium three-stage cleaning system consisting of dual multi-surface rubber brushes, a power-lifting suction, and a high-efficiency filter. These features work together to effectively pull in and trap a variety of messes, from pet hair and debris to allergens and dust.

BUY NOW

Instead of bristles, the Roomba e6 is built with multi-surface brushes for optimal cleaning on multiple floor surfaces. These brushes stay in close contact with wood floors and carpets, ensuring that no dirt is left behind. the vacuum also has an edge-sweeping brush specially fixed at a 27-degree angle, so edges and corners are cleaned as well. When the bin is full, the robot will prompt a notification, so you’ll know it’s time for emptying.

Just like most Roomba vacuums, the e6 comes with a Dirt Detect Technology. With this feature, the robot can recognize frequently dirty areas and provide deeper cleaning on those spots. It’s also equipped with a full suite of intelligent sensors for seamless navigation around the home and Cliff Detect sensors to avoid stairs and other drop-offs.

It’s easy to control the robot whenever and wherever you are. With the iRobot Home app, you can schedule cleanings, monitor cleaning activity, view cleaning history, and watch maintenance videos. The app can even update it with the latest software, so it’s always outfitted with the latest features. Hands-free, voice-activated operation is also possible when you connect the robot to any Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant device.

From getting that dust under the couch to picking up pet hair on the carpet, you can count on the iRobot Roomba e6 to keep your floors in tip-top shape. Get this iRobot Roomba e6 today on Walmart at the discounted price of $399.

Looking for more? Browse through our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums for pet hair, and other tech products.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations