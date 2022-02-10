  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Save $175 when you buy a Roomba and a Braava Jet together

Aaron Mamiit
By
A bundle that includes the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and Braava Jet M6 Robot Mop.

If you’re planning to buy from vacuum deals because your home always needs cleaning, you might want to consider taking advantage of robot vacuum deals instead. iRobot’s Roomba brand is the most popular name in the industry, so you should be on the lookout for Roomba deals. To keep your floor spotless, don’t miss Best Buy’s $175 discount for a bundle that includes the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, bringing its price down to just $675 from its original price of $850.

The best robot vacuums sweep through your home, picking up dirt, dust, and all other types of debris without requiring much effort on your end. This is what you’ll get with the iRobot Roomba i3, which features a premium three-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that don’t get tangled with pet hair. The robot vacuum uses sensors to map and navigate around your home, avoid places it can’t reach, and focus cleaning on where it’s needed the most.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop is part of Digital Trends’ best robot mops, as it comes with both a wet mop and a Swiffer-type dry sweeping feature. It comes with disposable pads for both mopping and sweeping, which you can choose to replace with washable pads if you prefer. Like the iRobot Roomba i3, it can smartly navigate around your home when it needs to clean a specific area, which you can control through the iRobot app.

The iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop combine for the perfect cleaning duo, so you won’t have to worry about dirty floors ever again. You can buy the bundle from Best Buy for just $675, after a $175 discount to its original price of $850. The deal may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we don’t know when we’ll see it again. If you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Roomba deals

You won’t be disappointed if you take advantage of Best Buy’s discounted bundle for the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, but if you’d like to take a look at other Roomba models, there are discounts for them, too. We’ve gathered some of the best Roomba deals that you can shop for today, including offers from other retailers.

iRobot Roomba i3 (3150) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum Vacuum

$348 $400
Wi-Fi-connected Roomba robot vacuum has recharge and resume feature and uses Dirt Detect technology to adjust for dirtier areas that need extra attention. more
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

$235 $300
If you have carpeting and pets, this Roomba model is an excellent choice. A three-stage cleaning system loosens, lifts, and removes dust and debris. more
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba s9+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

$1,499 $1,549
Get full wet-and-dry cleaning coverage with both the Roomba s9+ and Braava Jet M6 robot vacuums to keep your home in tip-top shape, perfect for the efficient homeowner with no time to tidy up. more
Buy at ABT

iRobot Roomba i4+ (4552) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$599 $650
Forgot about vacuuming for months at a time? This Roomba i4+ 6110 empties itself for up to 60 days, thanks to its Automatic Dirt Disposal. It now has a larger battery and is ideal for homes with pets. more
Buy at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

$545 $600
Start a hassle-free cleaning with this Roomba i3+ robot vacuum. It cleans in neat rows, offers up personalized schedules, and empties itself into a disposable bag to be filled up to 60 days. more
Buy at Amazon

Roomba i3 and Braava Jet Mop M6

$747 $850
Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier. Wet Mop with the Braava Jet. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Samsung Galaxy deals for February 2022

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is still a must buy, if you can find it

4 weeks with the samsung galaxy s21 ultra update back

Mario Kart 8’s DLC shows 9 isn’t coming anytime soon

Mario, aLink, Isabelle, and a Squid Kid race down the track.

Fuser support winds down following Harmonix acqusition

The diamond stage in Fuser's Headliners update.

Ring’s new Pet Profile feature can help find your lost dog

A woman holding her phone showing a Pet Profile.

PlayStation showed off 7 radical indie games today

Pixel art of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, April, and Splinter.

Dynamic theming is coming to all Android 12 devices soon

Android 12's Material You design language with wallpaper-based theming.

How to edit pictures using Photos on a Mac

Photos editor open on a MacBook.

How to clean a laptop fan

Cleaning a laptop fan with air blower.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti spotted: Are we close to a release date?

The new RTX 3090 Ti graphics card.

How to print labels from Word

microsoft word on the web gets transcribe feature person using

How to listen to podcasts on a Mac

Podcast word in orange from Pixabay.

Switch Online + Expansion Pack feels like a real deal now

A Nintendo Switch connected to the internet.