Save $175 when you buy a Roomba and a Braava Jet together

If you’re planning to buy from vacuum deals because your home always needs cleaning, you might want to consider taking advantage of robot vacuum deals instead. iRobot’s Roomba brand is the most popular name in the industry, so you should be on the lookout for Roomba deals. To keep your floor spotless, don’t miss Best Buy’s $175 discount for a bundle that includes the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and the iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, bringing its price down to just $675 from its original price of $850.

The best robot vacuums sweep through your home, picking up dirt, dust, and all other types of debris without requiring much effort on your end. This is what you’ll get with the iRobot Roomba i3, which features a premium three-stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that don’t get tangled with pet hair. The robot vacuum uses sensors to map and navigate around your home, avoid places it can’t reach, and focus cleaning on where it’s needed the most.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop is part of Digital Trends’ best robot mops, as it comes with both a wet mop and a Swiffer-type dry sweeping feature. It comes with disposable pads for both mopping and sweeping, which you can choose to replace with washable pads if you prefer. Like the iRobot Roomba i3, it can smartly navigate around your home when it needs to clean a specific area, which you can control through the iRobot app.

The iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop combine for the perfect cleaning duo, so you won’t have to worry about dirty floors ever again. You can buy the bundle from Best Buy for just $675, after a $175 discount to its original price of $850. The deal may disappear at any moment though, and once it’s gone, we don’t know when we’ll see it again. If you don’t want to miss out on this special offer for the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, don’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Roomba deals

You won’t be disappointed if you take advantage of Best Buy’s discounted bundle for the iRobot Roomba i3 robot vacuum and iRobot Braava Jet M6 robot mop, but if you’d like to take a look at other Roomba models, there are discounts for them, too. We’ve gathered some of the best Roomba deals that you can shop for today, including offers from other retailers.

