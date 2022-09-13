The iRobot Roomba and Braava Jet have sweet discounts today

Have you ever wondered what it’s like to have a robot vacuum and robot mop helping out in keeping your home’s floor spotless? Here’s your chance at getting them for cheaper than usual, as Walmart has slashed the prices of the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO and iRobot Braava Jet M6 to make both of them more affordable.

The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO is currently under Walmart’s robot vacuum deals with a $54 discount that brings its price down to $245 from its original price of $299. The iRobot Braava Jet M6 is also available from the retailer at $101 off, lowering its price to $399 from its sticker price of $500. There’s no indication when these offers will end, so to make sure that you avail them, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible if you need a robot vacuum, a robot mop, or both.

iRobot’s Roomba brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, as Roomba deals offer a wide range of models that cater to different needs. The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, like the brand’s devices in Digital Trends’ best robot vacuums, aims to maintain your clean floor through its premium three-stage cleaning system and powerful suction, combined with dual multi-surface rubber brushes that can adjust to various floor types without getting tangled up with pet hair. Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum flags sensors and virtual mapping as features to consider, and the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO offers those with iRobot’s Dirt Detect technology that allows it to seek the areas in your home that need a more thorough cleaning, the ability to create an Imprint Smart Map so you can choose the rooms that you want the robot vacuum to clean, and the precision to move across every corner of your house without bumping into furniture.

The iRobot Braava Jet M6 appears in our best robot mops as it’s a dependable cleaning machine that uses its Precision Jet Spray to loosen dirt and other kinds of mess, without getting furniture or rugs wet. The robot mop uses vSLAM navigation to learn your home’s layout and build Smart Maps to let you direct where you need it to clean. The iRobot Braava Jet M6 works with the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO through Imprint Link technology, so you can have the robot vacuum and robot mop clean your home in succession with a quick command in the iRobot app or through your preferred voice assistant.

