If you’re doing some last-minute holiday shopping and are in the market for some Roomba deals or robot vacuum deals, Best Buy has stepped up with one that can have a Roomba i6 to you in time for the holidays. The iRobot Roomba i6 is marked all the way down to $380, a $170 savings from its regular price of $550. Free same-day shipping and in-store pickup are both available for certain areas, making this one of the best vacuum deals to shop as the countdown to Christmas continues.

Well-known for its modern, minimal design and smart-vacuuming capabilities, the Roomba is made with the smart home in mind, and this Roomba i6 model is one of the most powerful and feature-packed models in the Roomba lineup. Smart-navigation technology maps the objects in your home, guiding the Roomba i6 right to any mess, right when it happens. This feature even works with a voice command, as the Roomba i6 pairs with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Automatic, personalized vacuuming schedules can be programmed, and the Roomba i6 can even make recommendations during pollen and pet-shedding seasons.

But the Roomba i6 doesn’t put all of its focus into its brains — it also brings some braun to its feature set. The suction of the Roomba i6 is 10 times more powerful than the Roomba 600 series cleaning system, and a premium, three-stage cleaning system is able to suck up stubborn dirt and messes. It’s an ideal robot vacuum for anyone who deals regularly with the high-traffic messes of kids, pets, and even their own daily routines.

The Roomba i6 is an amazing $170 off with this deal from Best Buy right now. Down from its regular price of $550, it can be claimed for the astonishing holiday price of $380. Free same-day shipping and in-store pickup are available, ensuring the iRobot Roomba i6 makes it under your tree in time for Christmas.

