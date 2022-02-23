The Roomba i6 is $150 off at Best Buy today

  1. Deals
There’s always another great piece of tech out there to grab for your smart home, and while robot vacuum deals and Roomba deals are always worth exploring, there’s a deal on the iRobot Roomba i6 taking place at Best Buy right now that’s a hard one to pass up. Currently you can grab the Roomba i6 for just $400, which is a very impressive savings of $150 from its regular price of $550. Free same-day shipping is available with your purchase, as is in-store pickup for certain areas, so click over to Best Buy now and put your new Roomba i6 to work as soon as today.

Roomba is known around the world for its innovative robot vacuums. And with its modern, minimal designs and full range of tech features, the Roomba i6 is made with the smart home in mind. It’s one of the most powerful and feature-packed models in the Roomba lineup, and features things far beyond what many entry-level robot vacuums offer. Smart navigation technology in the iRobot Roomba i6 maps the objects in your home, guiding it right to any mess, right when it happens. This feature even works with a voice command, as the Roomba i6 pairs with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistant. Automatic, personalized vacuuming schedules can be programmed, and the Roomba i6 can even make recommendations during pollen and pet-shedding seasons.

One major concern many people have when considering a switch from a traditional vacuum to even the best robot vacuums is whether a robot vacuum can truly keep a house clean. But the Roomba i6 doesn’t put all of its focus into its smart technologies. It also brings some braun to its feature set, as the suction of the Roomba i6 is 10 times more powerful than the Roomba 600 series cleaning system, and a premium three-stage cleaning system is able to suck up stubborn dirt and messes. It’s an ideal robot vacuum for anyone who deals regularly with the high-traffic messes of kids, pets, and even their own daily routines.

The Roomba i6 is an amazing $150 off with this deal from Best Buy right now. Down from its regular price of $550, it can be claimed for the low price of $400. Free same-day shipping and in-store pickup are available, so click over to Best Buy and grab this great Roomba deal now.

