 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Smart Home

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Roomba i6 is $250 off for a limited time

Aaron Mamiit
By
The iRobot Roomba i6 robot vacuum, cleaning a hardwood floor.

Tired of sweeping and vacuuming? Then don’t miss Best Buy’s $250 discount for the iRobot Roomba i6, which lowers the robot vacuum’s price to $300 from its original price of $550. Shoppers interested in robot vacuum deals are usually on the lookout for Roomba deals because the iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with the helpful cleaning devices, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the iRobot Roomba i6, click that Buy Now button while there’s still some time left.

From the brand behind some of the best robot vacuums, like the iRobot Roomba s9+ and the iRobot Roomba j7+, comes a less expensive but still very reliable option — the iRobot Roomba i6. Like its more advanced counterparts, this robot vacuum features a premium three-stage cleaning system that can pick up all kinds of dirt and debris from different kinds of surfaces. It’s also ideal for homes with pets as its dual multi-surface rubber brushes won’t get tangled with pet hair, while a high-efficiency filter traps 99% of cat and dog dander allergens.

Our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum tags sensors and virtual mapping as among the features to consider. For the iRobot Roomba i6, vSLAM navigation technology allows the robot vacuum to learn your home’s layout and build its own Smart Maps, so it can clean efficiently and figure out the rooms that need a sweep and those that it should avoid. You can initiate a cleaning session and give instructions through voice commands, via the iRobot Home app on your smartphone or your preferred voice assistant — the iRobot Roomba i6 works with smart home devices powered by Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa.

Every family needs the help they can get from vacuum deals, but for added convenience, go for a robot vacuum like the iRobot Roomba i6. It’s a tempting option from Best Buy due to a $250 price cut, which makes it more affordable at just $300 compared to its sticker price of $550. This offer will end very soon though, so you have to hurry if you want to get the iRobot Roomba i6 for nearly half its original cost. Once the deal is gone, we’re not sure how long you’ll have to wait before it returns.

Editors' Recommendations

This Lenovo laptop deal is so good it must be a mistake

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 tablet gen 3 on white background.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (July 2022)

Pam and Tommy looking at one another in a scene from Pam & Tommy on Hulu.

Even Grand Theft Auto Online has high gas prices in new expansion

earn more cash in gta onlines new the criminal enterprises update this july online

Samsung Galaxy Watches are ON SALE at Best Buy this week

Woman wearing Samsung Watch4 while doing yoga.

Intel still plans to beat AMD and Nvidia, but not in the way you think

Two Intel Arc GPUs running side by side.

The best Nintendo Switch accessories

Nintendo Switch

Meta is suing Meta. It’s pretty meta

Meta, formerly Facebook.

Dragon Ball’s Dead by Daylight-like multiplayer game launches in October

Dragon Ball: The Breakers player character hiding behind a wall from a dashing, Cell.

The best Google Chrome games for 2022

Intel’s latest GPUs are bad news for crypto miners

Intel Arc Alchemist reference design render.

Persona 5 Royal owners on PS4 can’t upgrade to PS5 version

persona 5 royal ps5 upgrade

I upgraded my Framework Laptop’s CPU in under 15 minutes

Upgrading the Framework Laptop with the components on a table.

Saints Row doesn’t evolve the series, but it never needed to

The Boss shooting at police in Saints Row.