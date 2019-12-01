This self-emptying Roomba is 45% off its normal price for Cyber Monday

A Roomba is a perfect device for someone that hates vacuuming, but it’s not totally hands-off — you still have to empty it when the reservoir is full. The Roomba i7+ removes that aspect entirely with a self-emptying tower that holds up to 60 days of dust and debris at a time. It really is “set it and forget it” for two full months. And the Roomba i7+ is on sale from Walmart for just $700, a discount of $400 off its usual price for Cyber Monday 2019.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ uses an AllergenLock bag to store the dirt and debris. It locks in the material and prevents it from irritating sensitive noses. The i7+ employs a three-stage cleaning system with as much as 10 times the usual suction power versus lower-end models, and the iAdapt 3.0 technology used by its navigation system allows it to move around your home with unprecedented accuracy. A set of multi-surface rubber brushes helps prevent tangles so you aren’t constantly rescuing the device from pieces of string or long pet hair.

One particularly impressive feature is the Imprint Link Technology. If you combine the i7+ with the Braava jet m6 robotic mop, the two devices can work in sequence with one another. The i7+ will vacuum while the Bravva jet m6 follows behind it and mops your floor. The Roomba i7+ can be controlled via the app or through a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Home and is quiet enough that you can focus on a book or work from home without the sound of the vacuum disturbing you.

If you want the top-of-the-line option for a robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is exactly that. For $700, it’s not a cheap purchase, but the $400 savings go a long way versus its usual price of $1100. While it has a competitor in the Shark IQ R1001, the Roomba i7+ has a build quality and feature list that set it apart. To make the deal even better, if you were interested in picking up the Braava jet m6, you can purchase both devices together for a total of $989.

Interested in more smart home deals? We’ve found discounts on Amazon devices for Cyber Monday and much more for Cyber Week.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations