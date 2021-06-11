  1. Deals
Hurry! Best Buy slashed $150 off the iRobot Roomba i7+

Any home will benefit from taking advantage of robot vacuum deals, as you can always use some help in keeping your floor spotless. Roomba deals, featuring the robot vacuum cleaners of iRobot, are always among the most popular offers because of the brand’s top-notch quality and helpful features. If you want your own Roomba, you might want to take advantage of Best Buy’s $151 discount for the iRobot Roomba i7+ with the Clean Base automatic dirt disposal, which brings the bundle’s price down to just $649 from its original price of $800.

The iRobot Roomba i7+ features a redesigned cleaning head with dual multi-surface rubber brushes, and power-lifting suction that promises ten times the air power of the iRobot Roomba i7. The robot vacuum is ideal for homes with pets as its brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair, while a high-efficiency filter traps most allergens. Hard floors and carpets are also not a problem as the brushes adjust and flex to stay in constant contact.

The robot vacuum isn’t just powerful — it’s also smart, with the capability to learn your home’s layout for efficient cleaning. You can also request the iRobot Roomba i7+ to clean specific spots using voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa or Google Assistant. The device can also suggest personalized cleaning schedules, recommend extra cleaning whenever needed, and follow instructions on avoiding certain areas in your house. Once it’s done cleaning, it will return to the Clean Base to empty itself, ready for the next session.

If you think you need help from a robot vacuum cleaner, you can’t go wrong with the iRobot Roomba i7+. A bundle that includes the Clean Base automatic dirt disposal is currently available from Best Buy at $151 off, lowering its price to just $649 from its original price of $800. It’s unclear how long stocks will last given the popularity of iRobot’s Roomba robot vacuums, so if you want to enjoy savings when buying the iRobot Roomba i7+ with Clean Base automatic dirt disposal, you shouldn’t hold back on clicking that Buy Now button.

iRobot has rolled out different Roomba models, so there are many alternatives to the Roomba i7+ if you want to take a look. We’ve gathered some of the best Roomba deals that are currently available to help you with your search for the perfect robot vacuum cleaner for your home.
iRobot Roomba i7+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

If you've got a lot on your plate and don't have enough time to do some spring cleaning, take this Roomba i7+ and Braava Jet M6 bundle out for a spin and give your home a full clean whenever you want.
iRobot Roomba i3+ Robot Vacuum with Braava Jet M6 Mopping Robot

If your home's in need of some tender loving care, the iRobot Roomba i3+ coupled with a Braava Jet M6 mopping vacuum will ensure that your home is always dust free and fresh as a daisy.
iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal

Top-of-the-line Roomba S9+ has powerful mapping, navigation, and suction. It also self-empties its dustbin while charging to save you the hassle.
iRobot s-Series Clean Base

If you've got an s-series Roomba without a base, this Clean Base is compatible with all s-series Roombas. It has its own dirt disposal for automatic cleaning without your supervision.
iRobot Dual-Mode Virtual Wall Barrier (2-Pack)

Set up a controlled barrier for your Roomba's cleaning path with a virtual wall barrier to guide it only to where you want it to go for efficient cleaning without any wasted time.
Roomba i3

Get into hard-to-reach spots with the Roomba i3. It has 10x power-lifting suction and a tracking sensor that spots dirt on floors easier.
