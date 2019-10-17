Amazon’s deal on the iRobot Roomba i7 saves you $100 on a premium robot vacuum

The iRobot Roomba’s extensive array of innovative features and its excellent performance have made it a leading brand in the world of robot vacuums. Even with the rise of capable competitors, the Roomba line remains tough to beat. If you’re planning to get one, now’s the right time as Amazon is slashing the price of the iRobot Roomba i7 along with other premium robovacs.

Normally $799, the iRobot Roomba i7 is now available on Amazon at a healthier price of $699. This sale price can be instantly reduced further down to $649 when your Amazon Rewards Visa application gets approved.

The iRobot Roomba i7 shares similar features with the pricier i7+ except for the automatic dirt disposal and enhanced charging station. It looks just like any other Roomba at first glance, but iRobot made significant improvements under the hood for stronger floor cleaning.

Speaking of upgrades, iRobot outfitted this unit with the Imprint Smart Mapping. This technology guides the robot in identifying the layout of each room through the use of cameras and sensors. After it learns your home’s floor arrangement, you can easily choose what and when rooms are cleaned through the iRobot Home app or by commanding the device through Alexa or Google Assistant.

Just like other Roomba models, the i7 comes with a patented three-stage system to clean surfaces. This system consists of an Auto-Adjust Cleaning Head, a powerful lifting suction, and dual multi-surface brushes to thoroughly pick up dirt on both hard floors and carpets. It also boasts a high-efficiency filter that traps 99% of pet hair and allergens, making it an ideal helper for pet-friendly households.

iRobot did not stop at that. The company also tossed in the iAdapt 3.0 and vSLAM technologies to ensure the Roomba’s smooth and effective navigation around your home. These help the robot keep track of areas that it has and hasn’t cleaned.

Stay on top of daily dirt and pet hair piling up on your floors by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba i7. It’s highly rated on Amazon, with customers raving that it’s a worthwhile investment, a game-changer in home cleaning, and a well-engineered product. Order this high-end robot vacuum today at a discounted price of $699.

