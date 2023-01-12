 Skip to main content
Hurry! The Roomba i7+ has an unbelievable discount at Best Buy

Andrew Morrisey
By

Now is as good a time as any to add some cool tech to your smart home, particularly with the robot vacuum deals taking place. Roomba deals are especially attractive right now, with Best Buy discounting one of the premier Roomba models an impressive $350 for today only. The iRobot Roomba i7+ is just $550 at Best Buy today, marked down from its regular price of $900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and in-store pickup is available in many locations, with wait times as little as one hour.

Why you should get the iRobot Roomba i7+

The Roomba name is probably the most recognizable when it comes to robot vacuums, as it always seems to place a model or two amongst the ranks of the best robot vacuums. The Roomba i7+ is one of iRobot’s higher end Roomba models, as it possesses superior cleaning power and some of the best smarts you’ll find in a robot vacuum. One of the things that makes the iRobot Roomba i7+ worth its extra cost is its ability to empty itself after it reaches capacity. This, of course, takes place after the Roomba i7+ has been hard at work with its premium three-stage cleaning system that offers 10 times the suction of other Roombas.

Among the Roomba i7+’s smart features is smart mapping, which allows it to learn the layout of your home, and makes it standard operating procedure for the i7+ to build personal smart maps and clean in neat, efficient rows. This also gives it the brain power to know where to go when you give it a certain command, such as “cleaning under the kitchen table,” or “cleaning the living room.” Smart scheduling features make this robot vacuum a nice option for houses with kids and pets, as the Roomba i7+ can get to work regularly on little messes that occur throughout the day.

While the iRobot Rooma i7+ would regularly cost $900, it’s just $550 at Best Buy today. This makes for a savings of $350, and free shipping is included with your purchase. This is a limited time offer, so click over to Best Buy now to claim this deal while you can.

