Wayfair’s 2021 Way Day deals are knocking us out. From kitchen knives to barbecue grills to furniture and even a pop-up pool table, the bargains keep coming with amazing discounts. Wayfair is also making aggressive price cuts on Way Day robot vacuum deals. We’re shouting out the great deal on the iRobot Roomba i7+ in particular because that’s the robot vacuum that led the way with self-emptying dustbins – a major advance. Normally $800, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is cut 25% to $600 during the Way Day sale, a $200 savings.

The Roomba i7+ has ten times the vacuum suction power of earlier Roomba 600 series models. The i7+ responds to commands from the mobile app or voice commands from Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. When the internal dustbin gets full, the i7+ returns to its docking and charging station where it automatically empties dust and debris into a disposable bag. Theoretically, the bag is large enough that you can set up a schedule for automatic vacuuming and the i7+ can keep going with no human intervention for up to 60 days.

The i7+ is equipped with iRobot’s vSLAM navigation. vSLAM learns your home layout and creates smart maps that allow you to clean by room name. If the robot vacuum battery runs low the i7+ returns to the charging dock and then resumes where it left off when fully charged. Over time, as the Roomba i7+ learns your home it will clean your floors even more efficiently as it figures out the best routes and cleaning patterns.

You can use the Roomba i7+ to clean the floors throughout your home, including low, medium, and high pile carpets, marble, tile, hardwood, and laminates. Pet hair is no problem because the i7+ has dual tangle-free multi-surface rubber brushes. During heavy hay, ragweed, pollen, or other allergy seasons, the Roomba i7+’s high-efficiency filter traps particulate mater including up to 99% of dog and cat dander allergens.

Don’t let this one get away. The iRobot Roomba i7+ is just $600 during the Way Day 2021 sale. You’ll save $200 or 25% off the $800 list price and get free shipping when you buy this powerful advanced robot vacuum cleaner.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations