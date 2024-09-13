The Roomba robot vacuum and mop is $284 off today with this code

iRobot’s lineup of Roomba robot vacuums took the world by storm well over a decade ago, and the lineage of bot butlers is still going strong. As a matter of fact, we see a ton of Roomba deals when looking around for the best markdowns, but it’s hard to beat an exclusive offer that only your pals at Digital Trends can get you:

Right now, when you order the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop through Wellbots, you can use discount code DIGTRENDS284 to save $284 and get free shipping. In the end, you’ll be spending $445 on the j5+ instead of $730! This discount runs until Saturday night.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+

Owning a solid robot vacuum is only half the battle for most homes. With linoleum, tile, and other hard surfaces to tackle, suction will only go so far. For spills, stains, and other surface-level muck, you should turn to the j5+ for its incredible mopping features. This web-connected vac uses advanced AI tools to deliver a precise and efficient cleanup for every room in your home. And thanks to surface recognition tech, the j5+ is smart enough to switch between vacuuming and mopping in a pinch.

If there’s a part of your home that picks up more foot traffic (and therefore more dirt) than other spaces, the j5+ keeps a digital note of this. When the bot starts cleaning that specific area, it’ll spend more time picking up dirt and getting at every last nook and cranny. You’ll also be able to use the iRobot app to create virtual boundaries, track the bot’s cleaning progress, and create custom schedules for the j5+ to follow.

The included Automatic Dirt Disposal holds up to 60 days of dirt, and iRobot’s next-level filtration system keeps airborne pollutants to a minimum. The j5+ also comes with several useful accessories, including an additional side-sweeping brush, an additional filter, and an extra dirt disposal bag.



