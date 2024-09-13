 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Roomba robot vacuum and mop is $284 off today with this code

By
iRobot Roomba Combo j5 plus with self-emptying dock
iRobot

iRobot’s lineup of Roomba robot vacuums took the world by storm well over a decade ago, and the lineage of bot butlers is still going strong. As a matter of fact, we see a ton of Roomba deals when looking around for the best markdowns, but it’s hard to beat an exclusive offer that only your pals at Digital Trends can get you:

Right now, when you order the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop through Wellbots, you can use discount code DIGTRENDS284 to save $284 and get free shipping. In the end, you’ll be spending $445 on the j5+ instead of $730! This discount runs until Saturday night.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+

Owning a solid robot vacuum is only half the battle for most homes. With linoleum, tile, and other hard surfaces to tackle, suction will only go so far. For spills, stains, and other surface-level muck, you should turn to the j5+ for its incredible mopping features. This web-connected vac uses advanced AI tools to deliver a precise and efficient cleanup for every room in your home. And thanks to surface recognition tech, the j5+ is smart enough to switch between vacuuming and mopping in a pinch.

If there’s a part of your home that picks up more foot traffic (and therefore more dirt) than other spaces, the j5+ keeps a digital note of this. When the bot starts cleaning that specific area, it’ll spend more time picking up dirt and getting at every last nook and cranny. You’ll also be able to use the iRobot app to create virtual boundaries, track the bot’s cleaning progress, and create custom schedules for the j5+ to follow.

The included Automatic Dirt Disposal holds up to 60 days of dirt, and iRobot’s next-level filtration system keeps airborne pollutants to a minimum. The j5+ also comes with several useful accessories, including an additional side-sweeping brush, an additional filter, and an extra dirt disposal bag.

This discount code works until Saturday night, though we do recommend buying sooner rather than later. Save $284 when you order the iRobot Roomba Combo j5+ Robot Vacuum & Mop through Wellbots when you use discount code DIGTRENDS284 at checkout.

Want more robot vacuum options? We have a massive list of robot vacuum deals featuring brands like iRobot, Shark, and Roborock. We also have a list of cordless vacuum deals if you’re looking for a vac to go handheld with.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
This Lenovo gaming PC with RTX 4070 is $530 off today
A Lenovo desktop on a white background.

Lenovo is a reliable name in the gaming PC world and it currently has one of the better gaming PC deals for anyone seeking a mid-range gaming rig for less. Today, you can buy the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 for $1,470 instead of $2,000. The 26% off discount works out at $530 off so there’s a lot to be saved here. If you need a gaming PC for your home or dorm, this is a good opportunity to snap one up. Here’s what it has to offer.

 
Why you should shop this Lenovo gaming PC deal on the Legion Tower 5i Gen 8
The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 is a great system for avid gamers looking to get a bargain. It has a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700F processor, 16GB of memory and 1TB of SSD storage space. Topping things up nicely for gamers, there’s also an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card with 12GB of dedicated VRAM.

Read more
Best back to school robot vacuum deals: as cheap as $150
The Samsung Jet Bot AI+ Robot Vacuum cleaning the floor.

Back to school sales are in full swing right now. While you might be thinking about back to school laptop deals or other devices focused more on the "school" aspect, it's also wise to think about how you can make your life simpler during the busy semester that's fast approaching. One solution is to keep your home cleaner by snapping up one of the many robot vacuum deals going on right now. These devices are so much easier and hands-off to use compared to any cordless vacuum deals you might spot. Many of the best brands out there have some great discounts across many different retailers. Choosing a robot vacuum can feel intimidating, so that's why we've done all the hard work for you, narrowing things down to the very best and making sure you also know what to consider before buying one. Read on while we take you through everything.
The best back to school robot vacuum deal, picked by our experts
Shark AI Ultra with Self-Empty Base -- $350, was $599

If you're looking for a solid top-end model, then the Shark Ai Ultra is worth considering because it's absolutely packed with features. For example, Matrix Clean creates a cleaning grid that makes sure it picks up pretty much any dirt or debris it can handle, while the 360-degree LiDAR vision helps with creating a map of your home so it knows where to go and not bump into things. It also comes with a self-emptying base that can last up to 60 days, which is actually quite impressive for the price you're getting and something you usually see at nearly double the cost. The Shark AI Ultra is great for those who have pets since it has powerful suction, and the integration with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant makes it a lot more convenient to use.

Read more
This Roomba deal cuts the price of the j7+ nearly in half
Emptying Roomba waste bin.

If your home needs a robot vacuum to help maintain spotless floors, you're probably on the hunt for Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand is synonymous with the cleaning machines. You'd be on the right track too, as there are offers like this 46% discount for the iRobot Roomba j7+ at Amazon. You'll only have to pay $430 for the self-emptying robot vacuum, which is nearly half its original price of $800, but since this is a limited-time deal, you're going to have to hurry if you want to be able to pocket the savings of $370.

Why you should buy the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum
Families who need a dependable and hassle-free robot vacuum can't go wrong with the iRobot Roomba j7+, which comes with most of the features that are recommended by our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum. First and foremost, it's a self-emptying machine that empties all the dirt and debris that it picks up in its Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal system, which also doubles as its charging station. You won't have to throw out the base station's contents for up to 60 days, so you won't have to keep thinking about it.

Read more