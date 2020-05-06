If you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day (and want to get something a bit different than, or in addition to, the usual flowers and chocolates), you’re not alone. You might be leaning toward something tech-related that she probably hasn’t considered, but oftentimes our parents aren’t the most tech-savvy people. Nonetheless, if you’re looking for a present that’s unique and will give your mom some help around the house, then you’re in luck: For Mother’s Day, iRobot is offering saving of $100 the Roomba i7 & s9 robot vacuums and up to $320 off these Roomba’s bundled with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop.

Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum — $499.99, was $599.99

If you want a good, name-brand robot vacuum that doesn’t cost a fortune, the Roomba i7 is a good place to start. This full-featured robotic vacuum is one of iRobot’s flagship models. The Roomba i7 utilizes a three-stage cleaning system that scrubs, brushes, and sucks up dirt, hair, and smaller debris that you may not see such as dust and other allergens embedded in your floors. Its smart sensors build a map of your home’s floorplan, allowing the Roomba i7 to navigate the floors of your home with ease, while avoiding obstacles and ledges. You can tell Alexa or Google assistant to have the Roomba i7 clean certain areas on the map of your home, as well as set up “keep out zones” for areas where you don’t want the robot to enter.

iRobot is offering savings of $100 on the Roomba i7 robot vacuum for Mother’s Day, which means you can score one for $499.99 right now.

Roomba s9 Robot Vacuum — $799.99, was $899.99

For a product with a bit more cleaning power, the Roomba s9 is one of iRobot’s top-of-the-line robot vacuums. The Roomba s9 has four times the suction power of the Roomba i7, making it ideal for homes with pets, thick carpeting, and other demanding cleaning challenges. Its three-stage cleaning system (similar to that of the i7) can automatically increase the suction power as needed when it detects a surface such as carpet. PerfectEdge technology allows the Roomba s9 to clean the edges and corners of rooms. The Roomba’s intelligence uses Imprint Smart Mapping and vSLAM navigation to learn and map your home’s layout. This, in turn, lets you plan when it cleans, where it cleans, and with keep-out zones- where it does not clean.

The iRobot Roomba s9 has the same $100 savings as the Roomba i7 for a limited time until Mother’s day. You can now you can purchase the robot $799.99, but act fast as this offer ends on 5/9.

Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum + Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle — $809.98, was $1,099.98

Even the best robot vacuum can’t clean every surface mess — for that, you also need a mop like iRobot’s Braava Jet m6. This high-value bundle features both the Roomba i7 robot vacuum along with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop. These two robots can sync and work together as a team thanks to Imprint Link technology. This allows the Roomba i7 and Braava Jet m6 to work in sequence for a more thorough clean. Start of vacuuming with the Roomba i7 and after, follow with the Braava. The Braava jet’s precision jet spray is capable of tackling wet, sticky, and greasy messes. The Braava Jet m6 also boasts all the same smart home mapping technology, edge- and corner-cleaning capabilities, and Alexa and Google Assistant integration as its robot vacuum counterparts.

For Mother’s Day, the Roomba i7 robot vacuum & Braava Jet m6 robot mop bundle is on sale for just $809.98- Bundling the 2 saves you $290.

Roomba s9 Robot Vacuum + Braava Jet m6 Robot Mop Bundle — $1,079.98, was $1,399.98

This final bundle might be the ultimate smart home cleaning package, pairing the powerful Roomba s9 robot vacuum with the Braava Jet m6 robot mop. These two devices work together via Imprint Link technology to sweep, brush, scrub, and mop the floors in sequence — a task made easier and faster by the fact that both the Roomba s9 and Braava Jet m6 feature built-in smart mapping and navigation technology. Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility also allow you to integrate them into your smart home ecosystem for voice and mobile app control.

This bundle normally sells for $1,399.98, but for a limited time you can get the ultimate in smart home cleaning, the Roomba s9 & Braava Jet m6 bundled together for $1,080 ($320 off), just in time for Mother’s Day.

