Walmart is practically giving away this Roomba robot vacuum today

Prime Day deals aren’t solely where all the action is anymore, with the Walmart Deals for Days event also bringing some amazing deals. Even better, these deals last a day longer than Prime Day thanks to Walmart’s sale lasting until the end of June 23. Right now, you can buy the iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum for just $189, saving you a massive $140 on the usual price. With just under two days left of the Walmart Deals for Days sale, you’ve got time to fully appreciate the benefits of having a robot vacuum clean up after you but why wait? Snap up the iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum now and you won’t have to worry about stock running out any time soon.

The iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum might not appear in our look at the best Roomba robovacs but at this price, that’s no big issue. With so many different robot vacuums out there to consider when picking out the best robot vacuums, something was bound to not quite make the cut. Despite this, the iRobot Roomba 670 robot vacuum is good on both carpets and hardwood floors and what more could you need, really? Oh yes, it’ll contend with pet hair well too!

That’s all thanks to its three-stage cleaning system which is able to loosen, lift and suction dirt, dust, and hair from all kinds of surfaces without a problem. Combined with its dual multi-surface brushes, it does a great job of cleaning your floors. An auto-adjusting cleaning head adapts to any height so it can contend with switching between carpets and hard floors easily enough too.

As well as that, the iRobot Roomba 670 has a set of patented dirt detect sensors so that the Roomba automatically works harder on concentrated areas of dirt, such as in high-traffic zones of your home. It’s also clever enough to intelligently navigate your home without getting stuck and can safely move under or around objects as and when needed so you can leave it to your bidding without any trouble. The iRobot Roomba 670 also has an edge-sweeping brush for sweeping debris away from edges and corners.

If you don’t want to use the iRobot Home app to schedule and monitor cleaning sessions, you can always use Google Assistant support to speak to it too. The iRobot Roomba 670 lasts 90 minutes between charges before heading back to its dock, so it can get lots done.

Normally priced at $330, the iRobot Roomba 670 is down to just $189 as part of the Walmart Deals for Days sale. With just under two days to go on the sale, this is an ideal time to snap up the offer before it’s too late. You won’t want to miss out.

