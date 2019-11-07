Amazon cuts up to $300 off these premium iRobot Roomba robot vacuums

The right robot vacuum can take a lot of burden off housework. While it isn’t meant for whole-house cleaning, having one at home means less chores to deal with. Just think of the time you can save or spend on meaningful activities with a little robot scurrying around cleaning your floors.

Despite the rise of capable competitors, the iRobot Roomba line remains tough to beat. Its extensive array of innovative features and excellent performance have made it a leader in the robot vacuum industry. If you’ve been debating whether to get a premium Roomba because of the steep price tag, these awesome deals on the Roomba 960 and Roomba i7+ might change your mind.

iRobot Roomba 960 – $547 ($152 Off)

The Roomba 960 is currently featured on our website as one of the best Roomba vacuums today, and that all due to its solid mix of features, performance, and affordability. Equipped with a full suite of cutting-edge technologies that can effectively capture a variety of messes, it makes an ideal robot vacuum for households with or without pets.

This Roomba robot vacuum cleans the surface using a patented AeroForce three-cleaning system that’s five times more efficient than the air power of the Roomba 600 series. This ensures improved suction performance on both hard floors and carpets, and with a high-efficiency filter to match, even the tiniest of particles are securely trapped. A set of smart navigating sensors helps the robot keep track of its location and avoid obstacles.

Setting up cleaning schedules is made easy with the companion iRobot Home app. You’ll also be able to customize cleaning and see reports anytime, anywhere. Controlling the robot via voice commands is also possible once you connect it to an Alexa or Google Assistant-enabled device.

Make floor cleaning less tedious and more genius by getting your hands on the iRobot Roomba 960. Order now at a discounted price of $547 on Amazon. Hurry before supplies run out.

iRobot Roomba i7+ – $799 ($300 Off)

If you’re after new levels of convenience, you may want to consider the Roomba i7+ instead. This Digital Trends’ Editor’s Choice-recipient model eliminates the need for you to empty the dust bin after every clean. This is all thanks to the automatic dirt disposal that neatly deposits the captured dust and debris into an enclosed bag with enough capacity for up to 30 cleans. It’s also equipped with smart charge technology which enables the robot to recharge and resume as needed until the job is complete.

Similar to the Roomba 960, the Roomba i7+ uses a patented three-stage system in cleaning hard floors and carpets. There’s the Auto-Adjust Cleaning head that adjusts to keep close contact with the surface, a powerful lifting suction for thorough pickup of any mess, and dual multi-surface brushes that loosen dirt and debris for a deeper clean.

What makes it really special, though, is the Imprint Smart Mapping. This technology consists of sensors and cameras to guide the robot in learning the floor arrangement of each room. This way, you can easily select when and what rooms are cleaned through voice commands (supported by Alexa and Google Assistant) or the iRobot Home app.

Invest in this Roomba robot vacuum if you want a more refined experience in automated floor cleaning. This model will normally set you back $1,099, but Amazon’s price cut brings its price down to $799. Order today and walk away with a sweet savings of $300.

