Multiple Roomba models are on sale at Best Buy today

Families who need help in keeping their floors spotless should check out Best Buy’s robot vacuum deals, which includes Roomba deals. The iRobot-owned brand has become synonymous with robot vacuums, and for good reason — its products provide powerful cleaning capabilities, supported by smart home functions that provide even more convenience for household members. These robot vacuums are also available across a wide range of prices, so no matter your budget, there’s a Roomba that will be perfect for your home.

There are several Roomba models that are available under Best Buy’s vacuum deals, but we’ve picked out some of the best bargains so that you don’t need to go through all of them. The retailer is selling the iRobot Roomba 694 for $250, after a $25 discount to its original price of $275; the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO for $300, after a $50 discount to its original price of $350; and the iRobot Roomba i6 for $400, after a $150 discount to its original price of $550. We’re not sure how long these price cuts will last, but given the popularity of Roomba robot vacuums, stock may run out quicker than you think. If any of these Roomba models catch your attention, it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase as soon as possible so that you don’t miss out on the offer.

iRobot Roomba 694 — $250, was $275

High-end Roomba models like the iRobot Roomba s9+ and iRobot Roomba j7+ are among the best robot vacuums, but the brand is also offering budget options like the iRobot Roomba 694. The entry-level model also features Roomba’s signature three-stage cleaning system, dual multisurface brushes, and edge-sweeping brush, which combine to pick up dirt and debris from all the surfaces in your home, including carpets and hard floors. The iRobot Roomba 694 is capable of learning your cleaning habits to offer personalized schedules, and it’s compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa so you can start the process through voice commands. The robot vacuum is also equipped with sensors that allow it to move under and around furniture, avoid falling down the stairs, and clean dirtier areas more thoroughly.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO — $300, was $350

The iRobot Roomba i3 EVO also comes with the brand’s three-stage cleaning system and compatibility with voice assistants, but it offers 10 times more powerful suction compared to Roomba’s 600 series of robot vacuums, making it a better choice for homes with dogs or cats as it can pick up pet hair better. Virtual mapping is among the features that you should consider, according to our guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, and it’s available on the iRobot Roomba i3 EVO through the Imprint Smart Map feature that will allow you to direct it to clean any particular room in your house. You can also set the robot vacuum to automatically begin cleaning when you leave so that you’ll always come home to pristine floors.

iRobot Roomba i6 — $400, was $550

The iRobot Roomba i6 takes things up a notch with its vSLAM navigation technology, which allows the robot vacuum to learn your home’s layout to build Smart Maps. These will allow you to pinpoint the rooms that need cleaning, and you can also designate Keep Out Zones for the robot vacuum to avoid, such as pet bowls and your child’s play areas. The iRobot Roomba i6 also comes with the Imprint Link system, which will allow it to work with the separately sold iRobot Braava jet M6, one of the best robot mops, for a comprehensive clean that you can launch through voice commands or the iRobot Home app. With the brand’s three-stage cleaning system and advanced sensors, and the ability to learn where you usually clean so that it can suggest customized schedules, the iRobot Roomba i6 will be a welcome addition to any home.

