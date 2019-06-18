Share

Previous Next 1 of 18 iRobot Roomba i7+ iRobot Roomba i7+ edge sweeping crumbs iRobot Roomba i7+ picking up candy on a wood floor iRobot Roomba i7+ visual localization iRobot Roomba i7+ Imprint Smart Mapping iRobot Roomba i7+ smart mapping iRobot Roomba i7+ Navigation 3.0 iRobot Roomba i7+ dual rollers iRobot Roomba i7+ best for pet hair iRobot Roomba i7+ heading toward iRobot Roomba i7+ Clean Base iRobot Roomba i7+ Cleanbase flow iRobot Roomba i7+ washing the robot bin iRobot Roomba i7+ dirt disposal bag iRobot Roomba i7+ Clean Base iRobot Roomba i7+ rollers and brushes iRobot Roomba i7+ iRobot Roomba i7+ power lifting suction

iRobot® has more than 25 years of robotics expertise and its most recent robot vacuum cleaner offers a great automated cleaning experience. The iRobot® Roomba® i7+, is a robot vacuum that automatically empties its own dust bin. Its key features include 10X more suction power and advanced maps than previous models, but the Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt disposal is the killer feature. iRobot® just took $150 off the Roomba® i7+.

When the Roomba® i7+ returns to the Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal after vacuuming floors, two things happen; battery charging and bim emptying. The i7+’s Automatic Dirt Disposal feature sucks the dirt and debris from the vacuum’s dust bin into the Clean Base™. The Clean Base™ Automatic Dirt Disposal holds the equivalent of 30 vacuum bins of debris. Many households will only need to throw out the disposal bin’s bag once a month or less. Regardless of the type of vacuum you use, emptying the dust bin or vacuum bag is no one’s favorite moment, but the Roomba® i7+ does it for you.

The i7+ is loaded with cleaning features. The Power-Lifting Suction has 10X more suction than the Roomba® 600 Series Aero Vac System and, combined with its 3-Stage Cleaning System, the i7+ cleans dirt, debris, and pet hair from carpet and hard floors. These two features, in addition to the high-efficiency filter is why iRobot® recommends the Roomba® i7+ robot vacuum for families with pets. The vacuum cleans pet hair without getting the hair wound around the brushes.

The i7+ has an Edge-Sweeping brush that is specially designed at a 27-degree angle to sweep debris away from edges and corners. With Dirt Debris™ Technology sensors recognize concentrated areas of dirt and provide additional cleaning in those areas. When the battery runs low, the i7+ returns to the Clean Base, recharges, and then resumes cleaning where it left off.

vSLAM® technology uses and optical sensor to capture over 230,400 data points per second, allowing the robot to create a detailed map of its surroundings, so that it always knows when it is, where it’s been, and where it has yet to clean. You don’t need to remember which rooms the 7+ cleaned because the robot vacuum remembers for you. You also can name each room in the iRobot HOME App and then set up cleaning schedules.

You schedule and control cleanings and robot’s status remotely with the HOME App. The i7+ connects to your home Wi-Fi network and because it’s compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control the vacuum hands-free with voice commands.

Normally priced $1,100, the iRobot Roomba i7+ is $950 during this sale. iRobot® is also discounting other select Roomba® models by $150. If you want a vacuum company’s best vacuum that cleans your home’s floor and empties its own dust bin, take advantage of this excellent sale price for the Roomba® i7+.

