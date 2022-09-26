 Skip to main content
Is there a Disney Plus streaming deal in September 2022?

Jennifer Allen
By
The Disney+ app on a TV screen while blue lights illuminate the wall behind.
Thibault Penin/Unsplash

One of the best streaming services around, you may be wondering what the best Disney Plus streaming deal is right now. Previously, you could sign up to Disney Plus for one month for just $1.99, even if you’d at some earlier time subscribed to the service. That deal has ended but we do have the next best thing — The Disney Bundle. Let’s take a look at why it’s worth it.

There’s no Disney Plus free trial anymore and believe us, we’re sad about that, too. However, Disney Plus is still one of the best-value services around. That’s because you can sign up for The Disney Bundle. Costing just $14 per month, you get access to a huge amount of streaming content. While Disney Plus costs $8 per month, for an extra $6 per month, you get full access to Hulu (with ads) and ESPN+.

Hulu offers access to some amazing content including Abbot Elementary, The Handmaid’s Tale, and Atlanta, along with movies like Fight Club, Hook, The Dark Knight, and many more classics. On top of that, you also get access to ESPN+ which gives you select live events including MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS games. It also has college sports, PGA golf, Top Rank Boxing, Grand Slam tennis, and a ton of soccer matches from around the world. There’s also access to UFC pay-per-views.

Once you factor in the best movies on Disney Plus and the best shows on Disney Plus, there’s something for everyone in the family to watch.

If you’re not sure if you need that much content, you can always sign up to Disney Plus alone and save big. The best value deal right now is to commit to an annual plan. Instead of paying $8 per month, you get a full 12 months of Disney Plus for $80 which means you get two months of the service entirely for free. It works out as the equivalent of just $6.67 per month.

However you plan on signing up for Disney Plus, you’re going to love how much the streaming service enriches your life. Sign up today and lose yourself to a seemingly endless stream of great movies and shows.

