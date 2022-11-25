 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Is there a Dyson Corrale Black Friday deal? Buy it now

Nina Derwin
By
Dyson Corrale

Dyson’s hair tools are truly the very best your hard-earned money can buy and for good reason. The entire Dyson hair lineup is designed specifically to protect your hair from heat damage while giving you top-quality styling abilities. This holiday season, as part of the annual Best Buy Black Friday deals, the retailer is offering a limited edition Vinca Blue and Rosé Dyson Corrale hair straightener that’s only available for a short time.

While you’re not going to find your typical Black Friday deals on any of the must-have Dyson hair tools, the limited edition color is worth adding the Corrale to your cart right away. By buying it now, you’ll be sure to have it in time for holiday gift-giving, and there’s no denying that this is the flat iron on everyone’s wish list. The Corrale is the only flat iron with flexing plates that shape around your hair, gathering it together so each pass is neat and tidy. This helps you get beautiful styles with way less heat than traditional straighteners.

Another reason among the many that the Dyson Corrale is so highly praised is that it significantly helps reduce frizz and flyaways compared it its competitors. Perhaps its most enticing feature, however, is that it can be used corded like a traditional flat iron or totally cordless, which gives you so much more freedom and flexibility to style your hair. The battery lasts up to 30 minutes once unplugged, which gives you plenty of time to fine-tune your style. If you place it in the charging dock while not in use between sections, it will continue to charge, extending its run time. You can choose between three precise heat settings: 3330, 365, or 410 degrees Fahrenheit to get the right temperature for your hair type and style.

Related

Even though Dyson products are available year-round, this special Vinca Blue and Rosé color will not be. If you’re planning to bring one home for yourself or a loved one, be sure to order it soon to make sure it arrives in time for the holidays.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Best Black Friday TV deals: QLED, OLED and Smart TVs
Best Black Friday TV Deals
Best Black Friday robot vacuum deals: Roomba, Roborock, Shark
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Deals
OLED TV Black Friday deals: LG, Samsung, and Sony
An LG B2 OLED 4K Smart TV attached to a wall above an entertainment center in a living room.
Is there a Dyson hair dryer Black Friday deal in 2022?
dyson supersonic hair dryer 6
You can get a Roomba robot vacuum for $180 for Black Friday
iRobot Roomba 694 at Best Buy - WiFi connected robot vacuum
England vs USA live stream: how to watch the game for free
Fox Sports app on an iPhone in front of a soccer ball.
Timekettle’s real-time translator earbuds are the best kind of practical gift
WT2 Edge wireless translator earbuds in business meeting to talk.
Sony A7 III mirorless camera is $300 off for Black Friday
Sony Alpha a7 III Mirrorless front view.
Don’t miss this Dyson Airwrap Black Friday deal
dyson airwrap styler and supersonic hair dryer sale best buy
If you want AMD Ryzen 7000, Black Friday is the time to buy
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X socketed into a motherboard.
Black Friday: latest AirPods Pro just dropped to lowest-ever price
AirPods Pro resting on an iPhone with open charging case nearby.
Grab this incredible Master & Dynamic wireless earbud Black Friday deal before Amazon takes it down
Master & Dynamic MW08 Sport true wireless earbuds.
Bose Black Friday deals: Save on headphones and speakers
A woman in a park wearing Bose QuietComfort 45 Bluetooth wireless noise canceling headphones.