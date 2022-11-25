Is there a Dyson Corrale Black Friday deal? Buy it now

Dyson’s hair tools are truly the very best your hard-earned money can buy and for good reason. The entire Dyson hair lineup is designed specifically to protect your hair from heat damage while giving you top-quality styling abilities. This holiday season, as part of the annual Best Buy Black Friday deals, the retailer is offering a limited edition Vinca Blue and Rosé Dyson Corrale hair straightener that’s only available for a short time.

While you’re not going to find your typical Black Friday deals on any of the must-have Dyson hair tools, the limited edition color is worth adding the Corrale to your cart right away. By buying it now, you’ll be sure to have it in time for holiday gift-giving, and there’s no denying that this is the flat iron on everyone’s wish list. The Corrale is the only flat iron with flexing plates that shape around your hair, gathering it together so each pass is neat and tidy. This helps you get beautiful styles with way less heat than traditional straighteners.

Another reason among the many that the Dyson Corrale is so highly praised is that it significantly helps reduce frizz and flyaways compared it its competitors. Perhaps its most enticing feature, however, is that it can be used corded like a traditional flat iron or totally cordless, which gives you so much more freedom and flexibility to style your hair. The battery lasts up to 30 minutes once unplugged, which gives you plenty of time to fine-tune your style. If you place it in the charging dock while not in use between sections, it will continue to charge, extending its run time. You can choose between three precise heat settings: 3330, 365, or 410 degrees Fahrenheit to get the right temperature for your hair type and style.

Even though Dyson products are available year-round, this special Vinca Blue and Rosé color will not be. If you’re planning to bring one home for yourself or a loved one, be sure to order it soon to make sure it arrives in time for the holidays.

