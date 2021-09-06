  1. Deals
Insane Best Buy Labor Day deal drops Jabra Elite 65t price to $45

There are some crazy Labor Day sales out there right now, including the chance to buy the Jabra Elite 65t wireless earbuds for just $45 at Best Buy. A savings of $35, they’re a fantastic pair of earphones to buy if you’re on a tight budget but still want great quality in every way. You’ll need to be quick though as this offer is available today only and you won’t want to miss out on such a great discount.

The Jabra Elite 65t are a highly reliable pair of earphones offering surprisingly good passive noise isolation and some punchy bass and bright highs. That means that while they won’t quite rival the best earbuds on the market right now, they’re more than good enough for the price tag.

Looking pretty stylish, they offer a reliable Bluetooth 5.0 connection so you won’t have to worry about any signal drops, up to 5 hours of charge with a charging case that provides an additional 15 hours of charge, and a lot more. That includes a built-in microphone for taking calls while you’re out and about and easy-to-use controls including voice assistant support. They’re ideally suited if you’re looking for a budget pair of true wireless earbuds that also work very well whether you’re at home or heading out for a run or gym workout.

Normally priced at $80, you can snap up the Jabra Elite 65t true wireless earbuds for just $45 right now at Best Buy. That’s a fantastic price for whatever your plans entail or if you simply want to see if earbuds are for you compared to traditional over-ear headphones. You’ll need to be quick though as this offer is exclusively for today only as part of the Best Buy Labor Day sales. You won’t want to miss out when they’re this cheap.

Not sure if the Jabra Elite 65t are for you? Able to spend a bit more or just looking for something entirely different? We have plenty of other great headphone deals rounded up neatly so you can find something that’s ideal for your budget or need without having to look too far.

