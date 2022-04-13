Our favorite earbuds, Jabra Elite 7 Pros, are on sale today

When Apple removed the headphone jack and introduced wireless earbuds, it made a lot of waves, with many people being upset over not having a wired option. Since then, wireless earbuds have become ubiquitous, and if you’ve been thinking of getting some or upgrading yours, the Jabra Elite 7 Pro are the earbuds to go for. In fact, we named the Elite 7 Pro the best value earbuds and the best overall, and right now Best Buy has a deal bringing them down to $150 from $200, so you can get them for a steal.

One of the best parts of the Jabra Elite 7 Pros is that they have some incredibly good active noise cancellation, which is almost as good as those of the industry-leading (and more expensive) Sony WF-1000XM4. That means you can listen to your audio pretty much anywhere without getting interrupted. The Jabra Elite 7 Pros also have a transparency mode, so you don’t have to take them out to talk to people or hear what’s going on around you. Paired with that feature is the excellent sound quality, and you get a top-notch listening experience out of these little earbuds.

Beyond that, the Elite 7 Pros are pretty sturdy, with an IP57 rating, so they can handle inclement weather and the elements, to an extent. There’s also a great feature that allows you to connect to two different sources and switch between them, and if you’d like only to use one earpiece at a time, you can do that, too, which is always appreciated. Finally, they have a combined 30-hour battery charge when you include the case, so you can listen to music for a while before worrying about charging them.

There’s a good reason we placed the Jabra Elite 7 Pros at the top of the list of best wireless earbuds, and they’re worth picking up if you need a new pair of earphones, especially with this deal from Best Buy discounting them down to $150 from $200. That being said, if you prefer over-ear headphones, we’ve also listed some of the best headphone deals for you to check out.

