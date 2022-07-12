I’ve had the chance to try tons of wireless earbuds, from all of the biggest brands in the business (and many of the smaller ones), and I’m hard-pressed to think of a set that offer a better overall experience than the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. And this week, for Amazon’s Prime Day deals sales event, they’re at their lowest-ever price, making them an absolute no-brainer for anyone who’s looking for an outstanding deal on a set of wireless earbuds.

Why am I so bullish on the Elite 7 Pro? Simple: They have every feature you could possibly ask for in a set of wireless earbuds, including noise cancellation, transparency mode, waterproofing, wireless charging, and excellent call quality. And the sound? It’s superb. Not quite as good as you’ll get from the Sony WF-1000XM4 or the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3, but those are pricier models. Even at their regular price of $200, the Elite 7 Pro sound almost as good as those premium wireless buds. At their new all-time low of just $140, I don’t think they can be beat.

It’s not just about performance, either. The Elite 7 Pro are some of the smallest and most ergonomic earbuds you can buy, making them very comfortable and secure for most people. Because of that (plus their IP57 water-resistance rating), they’re an excellent choice for people who want to split their listening time between commutes, the gym, running, and the office. And with a eight-hour battery life (plus an extra 22 hours in the charging case), you’ll be able to do all of those different activities without needing to plug in.

Jabra’s free Sound+ app for Android and iOS adds tons of handy extras. You can customize the control buttons endlessly, and if you’re not a fan of the factory tuning, you can choose from a series of EQ presets, or create your own using the frequency-based sliders. Wear sensors let you automatically pause your tunes when you remove an earbud, and the app also has a fit test that will let you know if you’ve chosen the right size of silicone eartips for your ears.

Want to know why I gave these earbuds a rare perfect score of 10/10? Read our full Jabra Elite 7 Pro review and then hit up Amazon to grab them before they return to their regular price. I doubt we’ll see them this low again before Black Friday.

