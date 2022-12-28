Hurry! Our favorite true wireless earbuds are $100 off today

Most shoppers who want to purchase wireless earbuds are looking for AirPods deals, but you should definitely check out Best Buy’s offer for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. These highly recommended wireless earbuds are currently on sale for just $100, which is half their original price of $200 following a $100 discount. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to push through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro occupy the top spot of our list of the best wireless earbuds as they provide the best overall value among all their competitors in the market, beginning with their excellent audio quality for listening to your favorite music and taking calls through the brand’s MultiSensor Voice technology that combines microphones, a voice pickup unit, and bone conduction technology. The wireless earbuds’ active noise cancellation is superb at blocking external noise so that you won’t be disturbed, but they also come with a HearThrough feature so that you can listen to what’s happening around you without having to take them off.

Wearing the Jabra Elite 7 Pro is very comfortable, and with their IP57 rating for water and dust protection, you wouldn’t have to worry about getting them damaged no matter what activity you go through. The wireless earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 30 hours if you include the juice from its charging case. They also support Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands for functions such as choosing playlists and asking for directions.

If you’re thinking about buying wireless earbuds from today’s headphone deals, you won’t be disappointed if you choose to go with the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. Originally priced at $200, you can enjoy savings of $100 because they’re currently available from Best Buy for only $100. There’s no telling when the retailer will end its offer, and once that happens, it’s unclear when you’ll get another chance to purchase the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for this cheap. If you don’t want to miss out, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations