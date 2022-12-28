 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Hurry! Our favorite true wireless earbuds are $100 off today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Jabra Elite 7 Pro.
Simon Cohen / Digital Trends

Most shoppers who want to purchase wireless earbuds are looking for AirPods deals, but you should definitely check out Best Buy’s offer for the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. These highly recommended wireless earbuds are currently on sale for just $100, which is half their original price of $200 following a $100 discount. We’re not sure how long this bargain will last, so if you’re interested, you’ll have to push through with the transaction immediately.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite 7 Pro wireless earbuds

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro occupy the top spot of our list of the best wireless earbuds as they provide the best overall value among all their competitors in the market, beginning with their excellent audio quality for listening to your favorite music and taking calls through the brand’s MultiSensor Voice technology that combines microphones, a voice pickup unit, and bone conduction technology. The wireless earbuds’ active noise cancellation is superb at blocking external noise so that you won’t be disturbed, but they also come with a HearThrough feature so that you can listen to what’s happening around you without having to take them off.

Wearing the Jabra Elite 7 Pro is very comfortable, and with their IP57 rating for water and dust protection, you wouldn’t have to worry about getting them damaged no matter what activity you go through. The wireless earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge, and up to a total of 30 hours if you include the juice from its charging case. They also support Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can use voice commands for functions such as choosing playlists and asking for directions.

Related

If you’re thinking about buying wireless earbuds from today’s headphone deals, you won’t be disappointed if you choose to go with the Jabra Elite 7 Pro. Originally priced at $200, you can enjoy savings of $100 because they’re currently available from Best Buy for only $100. There’s no telling when the retailer will end its offer, and once that happens, it’s unclear when you’ll get another chance to purchase the Jabra Elite 7 Pro for this cheap. If you don’t want to miss out, click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Don’t miss your chance to get the AirPods Pro delivered for the holidays
Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting beside iPhone 14 and charging case.
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds just got a big price cut
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2.
This 58-inch 4K TV is unbelievably cheap, and selling like hotcakes
A Hisense 70-inch Class A6G 4K TV on a white media console. Sunlight and shadows are cast across the living room.
You’ll be surprised how cheap this 70-inch QLED TV is today
The 50-inch Onn QLED 4K Roku TV hanging on a wall.
Dell’s best laptop for working from home is 50% off today
The Dell Vostro 3420 business laptop against a white background.
Best air purifier deals for December 2022
A Germ Guardian purifier placed on a living room floor.
Best elliptical machine deals for December 2022
walmart discounts golds gym treadmills and more for new years resolutions gold s stride trainer 380 elliptical
Don’t miss this great HP gaming laptop deal
The HP Victus 15 gaming laptop against a white backdrop.
Best Xbox Live Gold deals for December 2022
xbox one s x deals ebay brandsmart spring sale review 50 1500x1000
Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for December 2022
Fios TV Package
This HP Envy laptop deal cuts $350 off the price tag
A person using a HP ENVY x360 2-in-1 15.6-inch Touch-Screen Laptop sitting on a bed.
Best coffee maker deals for December 2022