Forget AirPods: Jabra Elite 75t are only $80 at Best Buy today

The best Black Friday deals are here already even if the big day is still a month away. That includes being able to buy the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds for just $80 right now as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals going on at the moment. A huge saving of $70, these are only on sale for today only and stock is strictly limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so you really don’t want to miss out. This is a great price for some high quality earbuds that are sure to enrich your workouts and walks.

The Jabra Elite 75t are pretty awesome earbuds. Easily offering what you would expect from the best earbuds, you can enjoy full and rich sound as well as great noise cancellation when you need it. They’re perfect for working out but they’re also great for relaxing with.

That’s in part because these are genuinely comfortable earbuds plus they have an IP55 rating so they’re suitable for wearing while working out or getting sweaty. They even have a 2-year extended warranty against dust and water damage. Battery life is up to 5.5 hours with ANC on while that increases to up to 24 hours once you factor in the charging case. A fast charge of 15 minutes gives you back an hour too so that’s ideal if you’ve forgotten to recharge.

Other features include a HearThrough mode so you don’t have to remove your earbuds to hear what’s going on around you, 4 built-in microphones for clear calls, plus Bluetooth 5.0 support for the best connection. There’s app support too for some added functionality.

Normally priced at $150, the Jabra Elite 75t are down to just $80 at Best Buy right now for Black Friday. The deal ends tomorrow so you want to snap them up as soon as possible and while stocks last.

