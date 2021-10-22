  1. Deals
Forget AirPods: Jabra Elite 75t are only $80 at Best Buy today

By
Jabra Elite Active 75t

The best Black Friday deals are here already even if the big day is still a month away. That includes being able to buy the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds for just $80 right now as part of the Best Buy Black Friday deals going on at the moment. A huge saving of $70, these are only on sale for today only and stock is strictly limited. Once it’s gone, it’s gone so you really don’t want to miss out. This is a great price for some high quality earbuds that are sure to enrich your workouts and walks.

The Jabra Elite 75t are pretty awesome earbuds. Easily offering what you would expect from the best earbuds, you can enjoy full and rich sound as well as great noise cancellation when you need it. They’re perfect for working out but they’re also great for relaxing with.

That’s in part because these are genuinely comfortable earbuds plus they have an IP55 rating so they’re suitable for wearing while working out or getting sweaty. They even have a 2-year extended warranty against dust and water damage. Battery life is up to 5.5 hours with ANC on while that increases to up to 24 hours once you factor in the charging case. A fast charge of 15 minutes gives you back an hour too so that’s ideal if you’ve forgotten to recharge.

Other features include a HearThrough mode so you don’t have to remove your earbuds to hear what’s going on around you, 4 built-in microphones for clear calls, plus Bluetooth 5.0 support for the best connection. There’s app support too for some added functionality.

Normally priced at $150, the Jabra Elite 75t are down to just $80 at Best Buy right now for Black Friday. The deal ends tomorrow so you want to snap them up as soon as possible and while stocks last.

Jabra Elite 85t Noise-Canceling True Wireless Earbuds

$200 $230
A huge discount on what are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds you can buy. Awesome fit, battery life, water-resistance, sound quality, and noise cancellation are all here. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro with Wireless Charging Case

$197 $249
With noise cancellation, water resistance, and interchangeable eartips for a more comfortable fit, the AirPods Pro are the most advanced AirPods in Apple's stable -- a must-have for fitness fanatics. more
Buy at Amazon
NOISE-CANCELING | WIRELESS HEADPHONE

Beats Studio 3 Wireless

$239 $350
The Beats Studio3 Wireless are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones for a number of reasons: They’re comfortable, well-built, and their bass-y sound makes them perfect for hip-hop fans. more
Buy at Amazon
Wow!

Jabra Elite 45h Wireless On-Ear Headphones

$70 $100
We think these are some of the best wireless headphones you can get for less than $100. Super comfortable, and with incredible battery life and sound quality. Perfect for the home, gym, or commuting. more
Buy at Amazon

JLab JBuds Air Icon True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

$30 $59
Six hours of battery life and gym-proof water resistance make the JBuds Air Icon True Wireless a great audio companion. At this price, they're a steal. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple AirPods Max Headphones

$489 $549
With their exquisite build quality and super sound, the new AirPods Max over-ear wireless headphones are made for true audiophiles (and true Apple fans). more
Buy at Amazon
