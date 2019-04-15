Share

One of our favorite pairs of true wireless headphones just got a little easier on your wallet: The Jabra Elite Active 65t, which we think are the best wireless headphones you can buy for workouts, are on sale for just $150 at Amazon, down from their original $190 list price.

That $40 discount puts them at about $10 cheaper than the latest pair of Apple AirPods, which boast the same 5-hour battery life, but lack the same excellent call quality and IP56 waterproofing offered by the Jabra model.

The thing we like most about Jabra’s Elite Active 65t model is that they are incredibly ergonomic. The compact earbuds fit extremely well in your ears, and soft silicone eartips guarantee great passive noise isolation and plenty of bass.

The included charging case boasts two full charges, for a total for 15 hours on the go, and it’s as compact and easy to pocket as the floss-resembling case from Apple.

Another thing we love about the Jabra Elite Active 65t is that they feature two physical buttons on each earphone, making it easy to adjust volume, play and pause songs, and more. What’s more, this model is now Alexa enabled, meaning you can press a button and call up Amazon’s voice assistant from your phone.

Speaking of connectivity, these headphones are quick to pair, and feature a very stable Bluetooth connection when you’re playing music or watching films — something that we can’t say about all true wireless headphones.

Another feature we love is that they auto-play and auto-pause music when you remove a headphone from your ears, no buttons required. This is something that AirPods do on iOS, but still fail to do on Android.

We do anticipate a new Jabra model will hit the market at some point this year, but that’s no reason to hold off on buying the Jabra Elite Active 65t right now, especially now that they’re $40 off their original list price.

This headphone model is still among the best in the true wireless universe. In fact, until Samsung launched its recent Galaxy Buds — which feature 6 hours of battery life but worse waterproofing — we considered the Jabra Elite Active 65t the best true wireless model on the market.