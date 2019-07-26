Deals

Snag the Jabra Evolve 65e wireless earbuds with a 38% discount on Amazon

Timothy Taylor
By
jabra evolve 65e wireless earbuds 38 off on amazon

The modern-day professional usually makes and answers countless phone calls daily, both in and out of the office. They need a trusty headset that’s durable, comfortable, and suitable for the working environment. Of course, any headphone or earbud would work, but having a piece of specialized audio equipment that’s optimized for business is better. Nowadays, certain types of headsets have been UC (unified communications) certified. This means they are optimized for softphones or computer programs that connect to the office telephone system.

An example of a UC-certified earbud is the Jabra Evolve 65e wireless professional earbuds. This pair of earbuds will last as long as you would on a typical day in the office. Right now, they are available on Amazon for a massive 38% discount. Get them for $125 instead of its normal price of $200.

The Jabra Evolve 65e is a solid pair of noise-canceling earbuds geared for the working person. It features an around-the-neck design with a neckband that has buttons for basic controls. It has a large in-line microphone in the neckband for answering voice calls. The Evolve 65e is designed to work seamlessly with Skype for Business, as well as phones systems from Cisco and Avaya. You can also use them for normal voice calls through Skype, WhatsApp, Google Hangouts, and more. The microphone picks up your voice clearly without the need to speak loudly, which is perfect for any nose-ridden office. Audio quality is also excellent for listening to music. Sounds are crystal clear with an ample amount of bass which will make you tap your toes.

Even though the buds are large for noise cancellation, wearing them for prolonged periods of time is extremely comfortable, as the majority of its weight rests on the neckband. The buds are connected to the neckband via a flat cable, which prevents tangling. Further, the earbuds also have magnets in them which snaps them together, which also stops tangling.

In terms of battery life, the Evolve 65e is quite impressive. A full charge delivers 10 hours of continuous use and music playback. Unfortunately, it takes roughly two hours to fully charge the earbuds. We suggest you leave it plugged overnight so you can use them the next day nonstop. Its ANC (active noise canceling) feature is also lackluster. For the perfect noise-free experience, over-ear headphones are the undisputed best.

The Jabra Evolve 65e wireless professional earbuds get high marks for sound quality, battery life, and functionality. For a pair of earbuds, its $125 price tag does put it over to the expensive side. If you wish to see more affordable options, check out this page for the best earbuds and earphones under $100.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Deals

Best smartwatch deals for July 2019: Samsung, Fitbit, and Apple Watch sales

Smartwatches make life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. If you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, here are the best smartwatch deals for June 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
walmart slashes robot vacuum prices for irobot roomba shark ion ecovacs deebot n79 1200x800
Deals

The Ecovacs Deebot N79 Robot Vacuum gets a big $100 discount from Walmart

Looking to upgrade your vacuum? Originally priced at $300, the Ecovacs Deebot N79 Wi-Fi enabled vacuum cleaner is now available at Walmart for only $200. Automate your cleaning and save $100.
Posted By Gina Guadeloupe
HP Spectre x360 13 (late 2018)
Deals

HP’s Spectre x360 13 convertible laptop gets a $150 price cut in flash sale

HP, once largely known for PCs and printers, may have arrived late to the laptop game, but it has become a worthy competitor to Apple, Dell, and others. Now, the HP Spectre x360 13 laptop can be yours for just $1,330.
Posted By William Hank
samsung galaxy tab a 10 1 inch amazon deal
Deals

Score the Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A for less than $200 on Amazon

This Samsung 10.1-inch Galaxy Tab A flaunts a nice build quality and a decent mix of features for an affordable price of $198. Bring your digital entertainment anywhere with you by taking advantage of this sweet discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
HP Envy 13
Deals

HP’s 72-hour flash sale drops price cuts on laptops, printers, and headsets

HP's ongoing 72-hour flash sale includes up to 61% off select products, in addition to an extra 5% off select PCs and bundles with the promo code BTSSTACK5, and an extra 10% off with the code BTSSTACK10.
Posted By William Hank
haier window air conditioner walmart deals condit
Deals

Walmart will deliver these under-$200 Haier air conditioners overnight for free

A broken air conditioner during the warmest days of 2019 is a real pain. Luckily, you can get a Haier window air conditioner for under $200 on Walmart's online store today. Order by noon to get free overnight delivery.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
kwikset smart electronic deadbolts amazon price unlock 99130 003 smartcode 913 ul deadbolt lifestyle
Deals

Amazon unlocks up to 30% discount on Kwikset’s smart electronic deadbolts

You will not worry about losing your keys again as the Kwikset Electronic Deadbolts are currently discounted by up to 30% on Amazon. We listed them here so you can choose which one will suit your needs.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
best laptop deals featured
Computing

Our best laptop deals for July 2019, including the discounted Dell XPS 13

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work, we have you covered. We've put together a list of the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Rylo
Deals

Get the Rylo Action Cam at a discounted price of $350 on Best Buy and Amazon now

The usually $500 Rylo Action Camera is now only $350. Order from Best Buy for the option to pay six monthly payments of $58.34. Save an additional $50 if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card and use the gift card.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
segway electric scooter and more amazon prime day deals es2 lifestyle 03
Deals

Score a Segway electric scooter for its lowest price with this exclusive deal

For a limited time, tech retailer Wellbots is providing an exclusive discount for Digital Trends readers on both the Ninebot by Segway ES2 and ES4 scooters. All you need to do is enter our exclusive code at checkout to claim the savings.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon deals on samsung wireless chargers charger
Deals

Amazon drops prices on these Samsung wireless chargers by up to 58% off

If you are looking for a wireless charger, Amazon has dropped the price of several Samsung wireless chargers by up to 58%. You better hurry and check them out here while it still lasts.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
samsung galaxy s9 plus review maps
Deals

Score a factory-unlocked Galaxy S9 Plus for only $540 on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus may not be the latest Samsung smartphone, but its specs and features are solid enough to provide a fun and convenient mobile experience. Get the unlocked (64GB) version today on Amazon for only $542.
Posted By Erica Katherina
cuisinart food processors walmart deals processor
Deals

Walmart discounts Cuisinart food processors so you can up your meal-prep game

Having a food processor can save you time and energy in prep work especially when cooking up a storm. Walmart currently has solid deals on three top-rated Cuisinart models that offer up to a 63% discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina