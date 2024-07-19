 Skip to main content
This Jackery power station is 52% off — save over $500

A man carries the Jackery Explorer 1000 portable power station with trees in the background.
Jackery

One of the best parts of summer is being able to head off into the great outdoors. Some of us are even daring enough to do a little camping. We’re sure you’ve seen plenty of great deals on tents, thermoses, and portable generators. As to the latter, we came across an Amazon promotion for a Jackery power station we couldn’t help but write about.

When you buy through Amazon, you can take home the Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for $480. At full price, this grab-and-go genny costs $1,000, which means you can get this bad boy for more than half off!

Why you should buy the Jackery Explorer 1000

Whether you need a portable generator for hot plates or charging your phone, the Explorer 1000 has every major connection you can think of. Ports include USB-A, USB-C, DC 12V, and three AC outlets. When it comes time to recharge the generator, you’ll be able to plug it into a wall outlet. After about 5.5 hours, the Explorer 1000 should be at full-power; though you can also hook up some optional solar panels to recharge the generator too.

If you couldn’t tell from the rugged outer shell, the Explorer 1000 is tough as nails. Having gone through rigorous drop testing, an accidental fall from the bed of a pickup truck or a run-in with an unfriendly tree or two isn’t going to hurt this portable power station. But it’s also a small-enough generator to simply pick up and carry. It’s really quiet too, which bodes well for those of us who don’t want to disturb the wildlife.

Jackery gives you everything you need to start using the Explorer 1000 right in the box. The only thing you’ll need to do is plan your next camping trip! It’s hard to say just how long this sale is going to last though: Amazon saw a lot of Prime Day deals centered around portable power stations, and many of these current markdowns are holdovers from the Prime Day event. That being said, you can order your very own Jackery Explorer 1000 Portable Power Station for only $480 through Amazon while this discount lasts.

We also recommend checking out some of the other great Prime Day portable power station deals we found this week, as well as this more general collection of Amazon deals.

