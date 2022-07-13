JBL Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is $59 for Prime Day

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker that you’ll never want to leave home without? This JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal can scratch that itch, as the 2022 Prime Day deals are bringing the heat today and giving you a chance to score this awesome little waterproof wireless speaker for just $59. That’s a $21 discount off its normal $80 price tag. Read on to see what makes this JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal so great and why you should add this handy Bluetooth speaker to your loadout.

Why you should buy the JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker

It’s no secret at this point that many retailers other than Amazon run their own sales to compete with Prime Day, and if you want to cast a wider net (or if you just don’t have a Prime membership), Walmart Prime Day deals like this one are worth checking out. This JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal comes courtesy of a brand that has been making some of the best Bluetooth speakers for years now. This little unit is the fourth iteration of the popular JBL Clip speaker.

As you can probably glean from the name (if not just by looking at it), the JBL Clip 4 features an integrated carabiner that lets you attach this Bluetooth speaker to your bag, shoulder strap, or even your belt, and take it with you just about anywhere. And when we say “anywhere,” we mean it: The JBL Clip 4 isn’t just wireless, it’s also waterproof thanks to its IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. Take it to the pool, the beach, your next camping trip, wherever. Its rugged and ultra-portable design makes this JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal perfect for active folks who aren’t exactly easy on their stuff.

The JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker doesn’t cut corners in the audio department, either. It features JBL’s Pro Sound technology to put out surprisingly big sound despite its small size. Its internal battery delivers up to 10 hours of playback time, too, before needing a recharge. This highly portable, ultra-rugged Bluetooth speaker is already a good value at its normal price, but Walmart’s JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal makes it even better. We don’t recommend waiting, though. Prime Day speaker deals and all the other bargains currently available aren’t likely to last long, so get shopping.

