 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Mobile

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

JBL Clip 4 waterproof Bluetooth speaker is $59 for Prime Day

Lucas Coll
By

Looking for a Bluetooth speaker that you’ll never want to leave home without? This JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal can scratch that itch, as the 2022 Prime Day deals are bringing the heat today and giving you a chance to score this awesome little waterproof wireless speaker for just $59. That’s a $21 discount off its normal $80 price tag. Read on to see what makes this JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal so great and why you should add this handy Bluetooth speaker to your loadout.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker

JBL Clip 4 hanging on bag.

It’s no secret at this point that many retailers other than Amazon run their own sales to compete with Prime Day, and if you want to cast a wider net (or if you just don’t have a Prime membership), Walmart Prime Day deals like this one are worth checking out. This JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal comes courtesy of a brand that has been making some of the best Bluetooth speakers for years now. This little unit is the fourth iteration of the popular JBL Clip speaker.

As you can probably glean from the name (if not just by looking at it), the JBL Clip 4 features an integrated carabiner that lets you attach this Bluetooth speaker to your bag, shoulder strap, or even your belt, and take it with you just about anywhere. And when we say “anywhere,” we mean it: The JBL Clip 4 isn’t just wireless, it’s also waterproof thanks to its IP67 water- and dust-resistance rating. Take it to the pool, the beach, your next camping trip, wherever. Its rugged and ultra-portable design makes this JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal perfect for active folks who aren’t exactly easy on their stuff.

The JBL Clip 4 Bluetooth speaker doesn’t cut corners in the audio department, either. It features JBL’s Pro Sound technology to put out surprisingly big sound despite its small size. Its internal battery delivers up to 10 hours of playback time, too, before needing a recharge. This highly portable, ultra-rugged Bluetooth speaker is already a good value at its normal price, but Walmart’s JBL Clip 4 Prime Day deal makes it even better. We don’t recommend waiting, though. Prime Day speaker deals and all the other bargains currently available aren’t likely to last long, so get shopping.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

This top-rated counter ice maker is $150 off for Prime Day

A man fills a glass with ice from the GE Profile Opal Countertop Ice Maker.

Best Prime Day deals: Sales ending midnight

Best Prime Day 2022 Deals graphic with multiple products.

Prime Day: Save $79 on this HUGE 26-quart French door air fryer

The Chefman 26-quart air fryer rotisseries an entire chicken.

Don’t miss this Lenovo 2-in-1 Chromebook Prime Day deal

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin.

Delisted Metal Gear games are returning to digital storefronts

metal gear konami relist solid

Reddit finally expands GIF replies beyond paid subscriptions

Reddit app icon.

The best webcams for 2022

This $79 Chromebook goes back to retail price at midnight

A young woman carries her Lenovo Chromebook 3 up a flight of stairs.

Intel’s mysterious gaming bus might hold a U.S. launch for Arc Alchemist

Intel's mobile gaming cafe.

Best Prime Day Kindle deals for 2022

Prime Day 2022 kindle deals graphic.

Hurry — these FREE Prime Day deals end at midnight

Best Amazon Prime Day Freebies graphic.