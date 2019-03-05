Share

The JBL Everest 310 is a wireless headset from JBL that is part of its line of Everest headphones. The JBL Everest 2.0 wireless headphones series consists of the Everest 110, Everest 310, Everest 710, and Elite 750NC. The four different models encompass in-ear, on-ear, and around-ear Bluetooth headphones. We reviewed the JBL Everest Elite 700 and rated them as a top performing pair of JBL headphones. Walmart is discounting the JBL Everest 310 JBL Everest 310 right now so you can get your hands on a great discount on JBL headphones.

For a limited time the JBL Everest 310 is discounted to just $100, which is half off from its original price. The $200 headphone comes in a sleek “gunmetal” color. It features ShareMe 2.0 technology to share music with your friends, allowing you to wirelessly pair your headphones with other Bluetooth headphones to share your music, videos, and games across any brand. The Micro USB charging battery provides 20 hours of playing time with a quick charge of two hours. And the devices come with built-in microphone for hands-free calling and talking. Its flat-fold design and carrying case allow maximum portability and protection on the go. Along with the included case, the headphones also come with a detachable remote cable, giving you the option to plug it in on your other devices.

Though the Everest 310 aren’t as good at noise canceling as some purpose-built competitors, such as Bose and Sony, they more than makes up for that in overall functionality and sound quality. JBL is known for delivering fantastic sound. And most reviewers rave about their music listening experience with the JBL headphones. If you appreciate good sound quality these headphones are among the cheaper options for wireless over-ear devices.

