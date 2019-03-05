Digital Trends
Deals

These already affordable JBL wireless headphones are at the lowest price ever

Jenifer Calle
By
jbl everest 310 wireless headphones deal

The JBL Everest 310 is a wireless headset from JBL that is part of its line of Everest headphones. The JBL Everest 2.0 wireless headphones series consists of the Everest 110, Everest 310, Everest 710, and Elite 750NC. The four different models encompass in-ear, on-ear, and around-ear Bluetooth headphones. We reviewed the JBL Everest Elite 700 and rated them as a top performing pair of JBL headphones. Walmart is discounting the JBL Everest 310 JBL Everest 310 right now so you can get your hands on a great discount on JBL headphones.

For a limited time the JBL Everest 310 is discounted to just $100, which is half off from its original price. The $200 headphone comes in a sleek “gunmetal” color. It features ShareMe 2.0 technology to share music with your friends, allowing you to wirelessly pair your headphones with other Bluetooth headphones to share your music, videos, and games across any brand. The Micro USB charging battery provides 20 hours of playing time with a quick charge of two hours. And the devices come with built-in microphone for hands-free calling and talking. Its flat-fold design and carrying case allow maximum portability and protection on the go. Along with the included case, the headphones also come with a detachable remote cable, giving you the option to plug it in on your other devices.

Though the Everest 310 aren’t as good at noise canceling as some purpose-built competitors, such as Bose and Sony, they more than makes up for that in overall functionality and sound quality. JBL is known for delivering fantastic sound. And most reviewers rave about their music listening experience with the JBL headphones. If you appreciate good sound quality these headphones are among the cheaper options for wireless over-ear devices.

More headphone deals

If you’re in the market for other great headphone deals, Walmart is slashing the prices on other wireless headphones. Take a look below at the discounted headphones and earphones below.

  • Harman JBL E45 — $29 off
  • Beats EP On-Ear Headphones — $30 off
  • JBL Endurance PEAK Waterproof Sport In-Ear Headphones — $24 off

Looking for more great stuff? Find smartwatch deals, smart speaker deals, and more on our curated best tech deals page. Be sure to follow us on Twitter for updates on deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Dell XPS 15 9570 overhead
News

Walmart cuts price on Dell XPS 15 laptop with GTX 1050 Ti graphics to $970

If you're a gamer, you might want to check out the XPS 15 9570. Walmart is currently running a sale on the GTX 1050 Ti variant of popular Dell notebook, cutting its pricing down to less than $1,000
Posted By Arif Bacchus
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Crunch Culture | Rockstar Games
Gaming

Walmart nets you big savings on games for Xbox, PS4, and Switch

Walmart is currently offering several big-name video games on its website at reduced prices. Games include Just Cause 4, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One and PS4.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
walmart smart scale deal excelvan
Deals

These discounted smart scales from Walmart will have you spring break ready

With spring break around the corner a smart scale can track your health metrics for you, including including weight, BMI, fat ratio, subcutaneous fat, visceral fat, and more. And now Walmart is slashing prices on smart scales for a…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
Nokia 7.1 screen
Deals

The Nokia 7.1, one of the best budget smartphones, is on sale right now

We’ve seen some great budget-friendly smartphones in recent years. Nokia has also thrown its hat into the ring with the nearly perfect Nokia 7.1, and right now, this affordable Android is on sale from Amazon and B&H while supplies last.
Posted By Lucas Coll
vtech kidizoom cheap smartwatch for kids
Deals

It’s no Apple Watch, but the Vtech Kidizoom is a cheap smartwatch for kids

Looking for a cheap, no-nonsense smartwatch for kids? The Vtech Kidizoom DX2 smartwatch lets your child take photos, videos, play games, and track steps. With a $15 discount, it's very affordable.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
report nintendo switch features a multi touch display 2 640x0
Deals

This Nintendo Switch bundle gets you Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle for free

Walmart is currently hosting a solid Nintendo bundle that gets you a free copy of 'Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle' when you purchase the Switch at full price. For $299, it's a pretty decent deal.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
how to change the background on a mac macbook pro 2016 hero 1500x1000
Computing

MacBook Pro 13 hits Black Friday pricing in March with $300 drop

If you're quick, you can grab an Apple MacBook Pro for $300 off as part of a limited Amazon discount. The model comes with a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for March 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
corsair mouse keyboad headset sale corsairvoidprops4
Gaming

Save serious cash on a Corsair headset, keyboard, and mouse during Amazon’s sale

Corsair is currently running a sale through Amazon on a headset, keyboard, and mouse, all designed with gaming in mind. Savings last from March 3 through March 9 on all three products.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
best waterproof cameras version 1532273640 olympus tough tg 5
Photography

Bundle up to save big on Canon and Nikon DSLRs, waterproof cameras

Looking for a beginner's DSLR, an advanced compact or a waterproof compact camera? Walmart has several camera bundles on sale, which means you don't even have to add a memory card to the cart.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
best tax software 2019 deals taxes
Deals

Amazon discounts TurboTax, H&R Block, and Quickbooks tax software

Do you dread doing your taxes? Luckily, there are plenty of tax software options available to guide you through the process. And guess what? Some of them are even on sale today! Check out deals from TurboTax, H&R Block, and more.
Posted By Andrea Kornstein
best antivirus software for business
Deals

Here are the 5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
walmart 4k tv deals from samsung
Deals

Walmart chops prices on Samsung 4K Smart TVs by up to $1,400

If you've been living your life in 1080p and are finally feeling ready to finally upgrade to 4K, Walmart has some pretty solid savings right now. Get up to $1400 off a brand new TV while supplies last.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen