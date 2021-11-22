This JBL Flip 4 Black Friday deal provides you with a massive discount on a functional piece of technology that can spruce up your life. While the JBL Flip 4 doesn’t break the bank at its original price of $100, it’s wise to take advantage of generous deals like this while you can. This is one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen in a while, as you save a bunch of money on something that’s highly functional. If you’d like to see a wider variety of discounts and deals, you can check out our Best Buy Black Friday deals for more. Alternatively, if you’re looking for some more of the best Black Friday Bluetooth speaker deals, we have a dedicated page on some of our best finds. Read on for more information on this JBL Flip 4 deal and where you can purchase it!

Today’s Best JBL Flip 4 Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Sleek and minimal aesthetic to fit all environments

Solid audio quality for an affordable price

Water-resistant and up to 12 hours of battery life

Originally $100, the JBL Flip 4 was always a reasonably priced and affordable portable speaker. For Black Friday, you can pick it up for an incredible $40 with free shipping included! You could purchase this simple and modern wireless speaker for only $60 and have it in your home in no time. This product is the perfect balance for audiophiles and more casual listeners and its sleek aesthetic can fit in any environment. Keep reading for more technical information about the product and check out the generous deal below!

Our JBL Flip 4 review went in-depth on the technical specifications of the product, and our conclusion was that while the product doesn’t offer any new innovations or special features, it’s a great pick up for those looking for solid sound quality and portability. As for audio quality, this affordable product has dual 40mm drivers that amplify bass well without overpowering the treble. This shows that JBL knows how to make a well-balanced audio profile where no aspect is underrepresented or overamplified. Apart from that, the JBL Flip 4 has a wattage of 16 watts, a signal-to-noise ratio of 80dB, and a frequency response range of 70 to 20,000Hz.

It comes with a charge time of approximately 12 hours which is impressive for such an affordable product. It’s also completely water-resistant. While we don’t necessarily recommend dipping your speakers in a pool for no reason, you don’t need to worry if you do get water on it. It’s rare to find a pair of wireless speakers that provide decent audio quality, water resistance, and powerful battery life for around $100. That’s why we think that, while it’s not the most innovative product, it’s definitely a great starting point for those who want a solid pair of wireless speakers.

Don’t put off grabbing yourself a solid pair of Bluetooth speakers when there’s a deal like this on the table. The JBL Flip 4 is usually $100, but you can pick it up on Black Friday for a generous $40 discount at only $60! This includes free shipping and a fast shipping time so that you can enjoy this product in no time. The JBL Flip 4 is an incredibly popular product for its sleek aesthetic and solid audio quality, so we expect this product to fly off the shelves. Don’t hesitate and grab yourself one while you can!

