This incredible waterproof Bluetooth speaker deal won’t last

Everybody needs a Bluetooth speaker in their arsenal — something portable but powerful like the JBL Flip 4. It’s currently featured in the Walmart Black Friday sale, which offers an early glimpse into the prices for the shopping holiday. As an added bonus, if you take advantage of these discounts today, you won’t have to go through the online rush of shoppers on Black Friday. Click that Buy Now button immediately if you want to get the JBL Flip 4 for just $59, after a $40 discount to its original price of $99.

Why you should buy the JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker

The JBL Flip 6 is in Digital Trends’ best Bluetooth speakers as the best rugged speaker for outdoorsy types, which gives you an idea of what to expect from the JBL Flip 4. Released four years before the JBL Flip 6, the JBL Flip 4 remains a worthwhile purchase after more than five years in the market primarily because of its durability. Its protected throughout by a rubbery plastic, and its IPX7 waterproof rating means it can survive being submerged in 3 feet of water for up to 30 minutes, so you don’t have to worry about accidental splashes when playing music by the pool or sudden rain when using it outdoors.

It may be portable, but the JBL Flip 4 delivers powerful stereo sound with its dual 40mm drivers, and it can last up to 12 hours on a single charge so you don’t have to worry about the music suddenly getting cut off in the middle of your party. The Bluetooth speaker comes with JBL Connect+, which will let you wirelessly link more than 100 speakers that feature the technology to amplify the music, and it can also be used for conference calls as a speakerphone with built-in noise and echo canceling.

The JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth speaker is one of the early Black Friday deals from Walmart that you won’t want to miss, as it’s down to $59 from its sticker price of $99 for $40 in savings. It’s made by one of the most trusted brands in the industry, so we expect this offer to be very popular. Stocks are already dwindling, so this offer likely won’t last long. It may no longer be available tomorrow, so if you want to buy the JBL Flip 4 for its discounted price, you need to complete your transaction as soon as you can.

Editors' Recommendations