Best cheap AirPods alternatives under $100 right now

You don’t have to break the bank to pick up a pair of high-quality true wireless earbuds. There are plenty of headphone deals that provide excellent sound quality, comfort, and compatibility for those on a tight budget. While many people might suggest waiting for Apple AirPods deals, they still tend to be quite expensive even when they’re on discount. That’s why you should be on the lookout for other excellent audio brands like JBL and Jabra.

That’s also why we’ve decided to round up these fantastic deals on Best Buy for affordable true wireless earbuds. These models have nearly all the features found on Apple’s flagship headphones while coming in at under $100. You can get the JBL Tune 225TWS for just $50, which is $50 off. If you want something with more features, there’s also the Jabra Elite 75T, which is on sale for $80 — a discount of $70. If you’re a fitness enthusiast, you can pick up the Jabra Elite 75T Active for only $100, which is a whopping $80 off the standard price.

JBL Tune 225TWS — $50, was $100

If you’re looking for the best true wireless earbuds you can get at this price point, look no further than the JBL Tune 225TWS. These affordable buds pack a lot of punch, with a feature list comparable to headphones that are more than triple the price. At first glance, you’ll notice that these sport an in-ear design similar to the Apple AirPods. They don’t have silicone tips and rest directly in the ear, making them an excellent alternative to Apple’s products. JBL is well-known for the bassy sound profile of its audio devices, and the Tune earbuds are no different, with rich, bassy audio perfect for listening to electronic, hip-hop, and pop music. You get amazing battery life with up to 5 hours on the case themselves and 25 hours together with the case, which also charges via USB-C. The charging case is slick and compact, so you can easily tuck it inside your pocket while you’re going about your day. There’s also a dual-connect feature, which lets you use both buds or only one at a time. You can even keep the right earbud charging while you’re wearing the left one. You can easily pair it with any of your Bluetooth-compatible devices, including both Android and iOS phones.

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to cut the cord and start wearing wireless earbuds, now’s your chance! You can get the JBL Tune 225TWS on Best Buy for only $50, which is a whopping 50% off the standard price of $100. Hit the Buy Now button before this deal expires!

Jabra Elite 75T — $80, was $150

When we reviewed the Jabra Elite 75T, we called them “hard to beat,” especially because of a software update that added active noise cancellation. The Elite 75T are a worthy competitor to the Apple AirPods Pro, with excellent sound quality, great ANC, and a design made for all-day use. As soon as you wear these earbuds, you’ll notice how comfortable they are. They’re small and very light, with a shape that was created specifically to fit snugly and securely in your ears even when you’re constantly moving around. They’re so light that you might not even notice you’re wearing them. These also have fantastic sound quality, with big and resonant bass perfect for everything from listening to dance music to watching blockbuster movies. If you tend to be in environments with a lot of noise, you’ll love the active noise cancellation that’s customizable with different background sound profiles. The call quality is also excellent, with a four-mic array that makes your voice crystal-clear to your conversation partners. The click-controls on the bud are responsive and intuitive, with plenty of customization on the control schemes for specific actions.

The Jabra Elite 75T are already an excellent pair of earbuds that were well worth the money at their original price of $150. With this massive $70 discount on Best Buy right now that brings down the price to just $80, they’re an absolute steal. This offer’s going to be in high demand, so if you’re interested, hit the Buy Now button now because this deal might not last very long.

Jabra Elite Active 75T — $100, was $180

If you’re interested in the Jabra Elite 75T, but you need something that can handle your intense exercise routines, then you should check out the Jabra Elite Active 75T. These earbuds retain many of the same features as the regular 75T, including the fantastic sound quality, but with features that are heavily focused on people who love working out. In our Jabra Elite 75T Active review, we called them “the best-fitting wireless earbuds we’ve ever tried” with their highly ergonomic shape and a slightly rubbery outer surface. This ensures that they stay in place even if you’re doing movement-heavy workouts like sprinting, high-intensity interval training, or dancing.

They also offer extra protection, with a top-of-the-line IP57 waterproof rating and a two-year warranty against dust and sweat. This makes them among the most rugged earbuds money can buy while still retaining the excellent comfort, high degree of customization, great active noise cancellation, and fantastic call quality of the non-active version.

For fitness enthusiasts, these earbuds are a no-brainer. Right now, you can pick up the Jabra Elite Active 75T at Best Buy for just $100, which is a whopping $80 off the regular price of $180. You won’t find a better value than that for a pair of top-tier wireless earbuds. Hit that Buy Now button ASAP because there’s no telling when this deal ends.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations