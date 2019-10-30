JBL drops massive $300 off the Link 500 speaker with Google Assistant

Are you on the hunt for one of the best wireless speakers around? Well sound the alarm becauseJBL’s Link 500 voice-activated speaker is on sale for $300 off only on the company’s website, so you can listen to your favorite songs at a price that’s music to your ears.

Get hyped to the latest chart-toppers with your hands-free thanks to the Link 500 voice-activated speakers’ voice control technology. With concert-worthy quality and convenience, the device’s far-field voice recognition means you can ask it a question and get an answer from across the room, so there’s no need to put the brakes on your boogieing. The device can also be used with Bluetooth and can stream whatever you want directly from the Cloud, which is definitely something to sing about!

It’s not just a great quality sound that makes the JBL Link 500 voice-activated speaker a chart-topping device. Equipped with Chromecast already built-in, you can stream your favorite sounds, be they music, radio, or podcasts, from your favorite mobile device. Want great music in every room? No problem. When you set up the device’s multi-room playback feature using the step-by-step guide, you can listen to whatever you want from wherever you want. Plus, there’s no need to worry about connectivity issues. As the device supports both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections, the JBL Link 500 voice-activated speaker provides you with a robust, strong, and stable connection.

Everyone loves to dance, but even the most hardcore of rock stars needs an assistant. Luckily for listeners, the JBL Link 500 voice-activated speaker has Google Assistant technology already built-in. Offering every service the system has to offer, whether you want to turn up the volume, order a pizza or simply check the weather, the JBL Link 500 voice-activated speaker will be there to help. And that’s not all. With an easy connection to the free Google Home app for iOS and Android, you can quickly and easily control your JBL Link 500 voice-activated speaker from any of your favorite devices.

It’s not just the ease of use and accessibility that makes the JBL Link 500 voice-activated speaker an essential must-have for every music-loving household, but its live-performance worthy sound quality, too. Thanks to the device’s 24 bit/96kHz high-quality sound and 2-way acoustic design it will feel as if your favorite artists are performing a private show just for you in the comfort of your own home.

With the JBL Link 500 voice-activated speaker on sale with $300 off on its website, taking it from a bass-pounding $450 to a soft and soothing $150, there’s no better time than now to upgrade your home’s sound system. With great features, amazing connectivity, and a sleek and stylish design, it’s a top-of-the-charts must-have for your family.

