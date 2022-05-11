Jabra, JBL and Samsung earbuds are on sale at Best Buy

Wireless earbuds started to explode in popularity when Apple launched the AirPods in 2016, and since then, other brands have rolled out their versions of the audio accessories. When retailers like Best Buy launch headphone deals, shoppers are always on the lookout for discounts on the best wireless earbuds, as these devices are perfect gifts for any occasion, not just for your loved ones but also for yourself.

If you’re in the market for wireless earbuds, several AirPods alternatives are currently on sale at Best Buy, and we’ve got the best offers right here. The JBL Tune 130NC are down to $80, after a $20 discount to their original price of $100; the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are down to $100, after a $50 discount to their original price of $150; and the Jabre Elite 85t are down to $200, after a $30 discount to their original price of $230.

JBL Tune 130NC — $80, was $100

The JBL Tune 130NC wireless earbuds are equipped with 6.0mm drivers to deliver the brand’s trademark Pure Bass Sound, so you can further enjoy your favorite playlists and the streaming content that you’re watching. They offer active noise canceling that minimizes audio distractions, the Ambient Aware feature that lets you hear your surroundings without having to take off the earbuds, and the TalkThru feature that enables quick conversations.

The wireless earbuds promise up to 10 hours of battery life and 30 more hours from the charging case, with Speed Charge technology replenishing 2 hours of usage after just 10 minutes of charging. They come with IPX4 water resistance and sweatproofing, so they’re safe from damage during sweaty workouts or when there’s a sudden downpour. Wearing the JBL Tune 130NC the whole day is also possible with their comfortable fit, with their design also provides isolation from ambient noise.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live — $100, was $150

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are equipped with 12mm speakers that are tuned by AKG, which is part of Samsung’s Harman Kardon, for studio-quality sound. The wireless earbuds can last up to 8 hours on a single charge and up to 29 hours with the charging case, so you can wear them for most of the day before having to recharge at night while you sleep. Their unique design, with the earbuds resting outside the ear canal and against the inside of your concha instead of sitting inside the ear canal like most wireless earbuds, are comfortable once you get used to it.

When comparing the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus, another model in Samsung’s wireless earbuds lineup, the advantages of the Galaxy Buds Live include their ergonomic design with air vents to keep your ears cool, active noise cancellation that can be activated with a single tap, and an entire surface dedicated to touch controls.

Jabra Elite 85t — $200, was $230

Touted as one of the best alternatives to Apple’s AirPods Pro, the Jabra Elite 85t wireless earbuds offer advanced active noise cancellation that’s fully adjustable with 11 levels of sound, ranging from full cancellation to full HearThrough, giving you complete control over how much of the outside world you want to hear while you’re wearing them. With 6 built-in microphones and wind protection, calls will be very clear, while their IPX4 water and sweat resistance will protect them from damage. They last for up to 7 hours on a single charge, and a total of 31 hours including the juice from their charging case.

The Jabre Elite 85t and Jabra Elite 7 Pro are often compared with each other as the latter build upon the successes of the former by improving their popular features, but the Jabra Elite 85t remain a worthy purchase, especially with the discounted price that you can take advantage of from Best Buy.

