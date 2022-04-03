Score the JBL Tune 230NC TWS wireless earbuds for $20 off

People were upset when brands started to remove the 3.5mm audio jack from mobile devices, but fast-forward to 2022 and you’ll be hard-pressed to find anybody using wired earbuds nowadays. Bluetooth wireless headphones are now the norm, and although there are a myriad of earbuds sporting this technology, most are rather simple and lack the extra features you often see on full-sized over-ear designs. If you want something more than a basic pair of earbuds, then the JBL Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds are definitely worth checking out thanks to their active noise canceling — and they’re on sale right now for $20 off.

Chances are good that you’ve owned or at least used a pair of wireless headphones before, and even if many of us miss the 3.5mm audio jacks on our iPhones, there’s no denying that being free from the tyranny of cables is a good thing — especially when you’re on the go. True wireless earbuds aren’t a cutting-edge thing anymore, and as a result, there’s a ton of competition out there. One of the best brands (and best values in this competitive market) is JBL. You may be familiar with the name from its popular lineup of great Bluetooth speakers, but it makes some very solid head-fi as well. Its highly-rated JBL Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds do not disappoint.

They’re equipped with both Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technologies, which is not something you often see on true wireless earbuds at this affordable price point. Active noise cancellation is something usually seen only on high-end over-ear headphones. The JBL Tune 230NC bring these coveted features to the standard earbud design, which is great to see on a pair of headphones that you can slip into your pocket. With ANC, you can drown out surrounding noises and fully immerse yourself in whatever you’re listening to.

You’re likely to be using these earbuds when you’re on the move, however, and so there will be times when you want to still be able to hear your surroundings. This is where TalkThru and Ambient Aware come in: These optional modes allow you to hear conversations and remain aware of your surroundings without having to remove your earbuds. This is useful for situations where you might want to hear if somebody talks to you, or in environments where it’s a good idea to remain alert to nearby noises (such as when you’re walking down a busy street).

Of course, JBL Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds are good to go in the sound department thanks to JBL’s Pure Bass Sound combined with their 6mm dynamic drivers that punch well above their weight. The JBL Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds also deliver up to 40 hours of battery life — eight hours with ANC on, and another 24 to 30 hours with the wireless charging case, so you can listen all day without having to hunt for a power source. Their IPX4 water-resistant rating means that these buds are protected against sweat, splashes, and rain. Moreover, you can customize your listening experience with the JBL Headphones App.

The JBL Tune 230NC true wireless earbuds are a high-quality and feature-rich AirPods alternative, and they’re quite affordable for a pair that offers active noise cancellation. Better still, you can score a pair for just $80 right now. That’s a $20 price difference since they’re normally $100. Act fast, though, because this deal will only last through Sunday, April 17.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations