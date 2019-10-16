Amazon discounts these JBL wireless headphones by as much as $125

When it comes to affordable and accessible audio devices, JBL is tough to beat. The company also has a reputation for incorporating fantastic audio technology into its products, such as speakers and headphones. If you’re in the market for an excellent pair of wireless cans to accompany you in your leisure or travel, then check out these deals we found on two JBL Everest Bluetooth headphones.

Amazon is discounting both the Everest 310 and Everest Elite 750NC right now, letting you in on a booming savings of as much as $125. Experience true wireless freedom and amazing sound by taking advantage of these offers.

JBL Everest Elite 750NC, </strong><strong>Blue </strong><strong> – $175 ($125 Off)

The Everest Elite 750NC are especially perfect for those looking for some peace and quiet in their daily routine. Equipped with adaptive noise-canceling (ANC) mode, they allow you to modify the level of ambient noise you want to let in or block out. This is easily done through the in-ear buttons or via the My JBL Headphones app.

To deliver a completely immersive listening experience, the ANC is coupled with the legendary JBL pro audio. This enables the same elevated and incredible sound that the company has been known for. The headphones also have an echo-canceling microphone so you can enjoy clear, hands-free calls anytime.

Crafted from premium materials, conceived for a comfortable fit, and estimated to last for up to 20 hours, the JBL Everest Elite 750NC are more than ready for long listening sessions. Score a pair today on Amazon for only $175 instead of the usual $300. The deal is made even sweeter with the inclusion of a charging cable, an audio cable, and a hard-shell carry case.

JBL Everest 310, Gun Metal – $112 ($88 Off)

Something more budget-friendly but definitely not skimpy on features are the Everest 310. This pair doesn’t have a dedicated noise canceling function, but the earcups are good enough to block out noise on a physical level. They are also outfitted with a built-in microphone for crystal clear hands-free calls and in-ear controls so you can take charge of your music easily.

Apart from the JBL’s signature pro audio, what sets these cans apart is the Share Me 2.0 technology. This feature lets others connect their Bluetooth earphones (any brand) to the Everest 310, making it easy to share music with your friends. It allows for simultaneous listening to videos and games, too.

Built with durability, portability, and comfort in mind, these JBL wireless headphones are geared to provide all-day entertainment. Normally $200, this pair can be yours for only $112 when you order on Amazon. Purchase includes a carry case, an audio cable, and a charging cable.

