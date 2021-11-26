Looking for the best Black Friday deals for buying waterproof Bluetooth speakers? Check this out: We have the best JBL Xtreme 2 Black Friday Deal for you. The JBL Xtreme 2 speakers are available starting at $186 on Amazon, a $64 discount from their typical price at $250. Like most Bluetooth speaker Black Friday deals, you have a chance to snag amazing, high-quality pieces at a super affordable price during the holiday season. Discounts like this don’t come around often, so grab the deal while it’s still on.

Today’s best JBL Xtreme 2 Black Friday deal

Why Buy:

High-quality audio for music lovers to enjoy

Lng play time and charges fast

Durable, waterproof build for slightly rugged use

Offers a unique surround-sound experience

The JBL Xtreme 2 speaker, now available starting at $186 on Amazon, which is $64 off from its original price of $250, offers great value for your money with its high-quality audio and durable build. The audio is clear, loud and lets you create a surround-sound atmosphere for an immersive experience.

Curious about how the specs hold up? The speaker offers 15 hours of playtime with wireless Bluetooth streaming so you can enjoy your favorite music seamlessly. It also has an IPX7 waterproof rating so you don’t have to worry much about getting it wet here and there. The Black Friday deal makes it better. For this discounted price, you get the speaker, a power adaptor, a start guide, and also a strap for handy use, so you have everything you would need in a single box.

Currently, the speaker is available in five variations on Amazon, but it’s a hot-selling deal, so it’s hard to say how long it’ll be available at this price. Getting a top-notch JBL speaker at $64 off is a rare deal, so we recommend grabbing it as soon as possible.

Should you shop this JBL Xtreme 2 Black Friday deal or wait until Cyber Monday?

The original JBL Xtreme 2, typically available at $250 is now available starting at $186 on Amazon, which is a once-in-a-lifetime deal. If you’ve always been passionate about music and have wanted a wireless Bluetooth speaker, now is your time. The holiday season has brought you a high-quality product at an affordable price so you can enjoy your favorite music with your loved ones. As this is such a rare deal, we wouldn’t recommend passing on this offer.

Cyber Monday deals tend to be repeats of Black Friday offers so there’s not much use in waiting and taking the risk of missing out on this offer. The speaker already seems to be selling out and waiting until Monday might mean you never get hold of this deal again. So we urge you to hit the add to cart button and buy now while the stock and discounts are still available. Who knows when it’ll be too late?

If you still want to check out Cyber Monday deals, you can just cancel your order or return the previously bought product to retain your savings. This way you can make the most out of the Black Friday deals this holiday season.

