The JBL Xtreme and Boombox are discounted up to $120 on Walmart and Amazon

Nowadays, it is easy to stream music and all we need is the perfect medium to take it along with us. Headphones are great when you simply want to tune in but portable Bluetooth speakers are no doubt the best option if you’re planning to go on adventures with friends or are looking to fill a space with bombastic beats. If you’re in the market for something particularly loud and rugged, the JBL Xtreme and Boombox are both enjoying massive discounts up to $120 from Walmart and Amazon.

JBL Xtreme — $180

Like most JBL speakers, the Xtreme is cylindrical in shape with a flat bottom so you can trust that it wouldn’t just roll off. At 6.61 pounds, it is not exactly the kind of speaker that you can throw in the bag but it remains easy to haul around as it has two metal hooks on either end of the tube where you attach the provided shoulder strap.

It sports a durable splashproof design with an IPX4 rating to boot. It may not be completely waterproof, but you’ll at least not have to worry about a few spills, bad weather, or cleaning it under running tap water. It just can’t be submerged. Since wires and water don’t go together, there is a water-resistant, zipper-protected compartment at the back of the speaker that houses all its ports. Besides having the means to fire it up, its 10,000mAh battery not only delivers up to 15 hours of runtime but is also dependable for juicing up other devices.

Bass heads are set for a frenzy as the Xtreme packs two external radiators on each end that pumps up the low end of the audio spectrum. The highs, on the other hand, may not be at their best on max volume so you have the option to either decrease it by a few notches or crank it up through stereo sharing with the JBL Connect button. Playback controls are located atop the speaker but most actions can be done wirelessly with Bluetooth technology that enables you to pair up to two devices at once. And when its synced to your smartphone and a call goes through, you might as well take advantage of its function as a speakerphone.

Hear the bass, feel the bass, and see the bass with the JBL Xtreme available at $180 instead of $300 on Walmart.

JBL Boombox — $100 Off

If you’re quite the party animal, JBL’s Boombox sets you up for monstrous sound with four active transducers and two bass radiators. You can definitely expect to reel in a lot of bass, our review even notes that it can project audio that’s clear enough to cut through ambient noise and wind from 40-50 feet away. At this point, it doesn’t matter where you are as you can easily switch between indoor and outdoor modes as well as party and stereo when paired with other JBL Connect+ enabled speakers.

The Boombox steps up from the Xtreme all the more with an IPX7 rating that means it can now survive a dip in the pool, granting it’s dunked no more than a meter deep and submerged for no longer than 30 minutes. It also packs a 20,000mAh battery that can last up to 24 hours and power up two devices simultaneously.

With the ability to double up as a speakerphone, support Bluetooth, and charge devices, you can think of it as the oversized version of the Charge 3. It’s definitely far heavier at 11.5 pounds so the rubber padding on the base of the speaker is a thoughtful touch for when you’re carrying it over your shoulder.

Usually priced at $500, Amazon drops the beat with a $100 discount that makes it available at $400.You may even get $50 more in savings with an approved Amazon Rewards Visa card.

