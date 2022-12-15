Jedi: Fallen Order is only $20 – catch up before the new game releases

At the Video Game Awards last week, we got a glimpse at the next adventure for Cal Kestis — Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. To prep for the new game, you’ll need to play (or replay) the first entry in the series, 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. It’s a fantastic game and a great entry in the Star Wars saga, and luckily it’s only $20 when you buy it on PS4, PS5 or Xbox. Survivor is rumored to release on March 15, 2023, so catch up on the series soon!

Why you should buy Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Jedi: Fallen Order sees the former Jedi Cal Kestis, a survivor of Order 66, laying low as a scrapper while he hides from the Empire. Of course the Force has another plan for Cal, and he’s pulled into an adventure that has him exploring ancient Jedi tombs in an attempt to rebuild the Jedi Order. You’ll visit several planets in the Star Wars Galaxy, including franchise classics like Kashyyyk and Dathomir.

The gameplay is most commonly compared to the Dark Souls series, as it’s a third person, melee-based action game, with a similar bonfire-like progression system. As Cal progresses through his journey he’ll learn skills that help him unlock new areas, in a classic Metroidvania style. You’ll get to choose which abilities Cal gets by upgrading through a skill tree. Cal starts out just swinging and blocking with his basic lightsaber, but by the end he’s force-throwing a double-bladed saber while pushing, pulling and freezing stormtroopers. It’s more streamlined than Dark Souls or Elden Ring, with an stronger focus on story an adventure. The tombs bring in puzzle elements ala Zelda, and there are railroad action sequences similar to the Uncharted series. As our Jedi: Fallen Order review aptly noted, it’s not the most original concept, but when it’s put together, it’s awesome.

With the Video Game Awards having just happened, it’s a great time to grab video game deals on older games or games getting sequels. Grab Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order while it’s only $20 at Best Buy, and catch up before March when the next entry, Jedi: Survivor, hits the shelves.

Editors' Recommendations