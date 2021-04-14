This HD TV is virtually free at Walmart

If you need to buy a new TV, whether to add entertainment to a room or to replace a model that can’t be saved by repairs, you shouldn’t worry about having to spend too much. You can purchase a TV even with a tight budget if you know where to look, including our roundup of the best Walmart TV deals. An offer from Walmart that might be too good for you to refuse is for this 32-inch JVC HD TV, which is on sale with a $51 discount to lower its price to just $79, from its original price of $130.

The JVC LT-32MAW200 features a 32-inch screen with 720p resolution, for picture quality that lets you enjoy all the details of your favorite TV shows and movies, while the LED-backlit flat panel display’s high brightness enables vivid and brilliant pictures. The HD TV’s slim bezels create an even more immersive viewing experience, as the design makes the screen look even larger.

This 32-inch JVC HD TV is equipped with three HDMI ports, so you can have multiple devices connected to it at the same time, such as cable boxes, video game consoles, and DVD players, for easy switching between them. For your convenience, this is possible through the TV’s remote, you’ll just need to remember which devices are plugged into each port.

The JVC TV is an LED TV, which shouldn’t be confused with an OLED TV. The main difference between the two types of TVs is that LED TVs use light-emitting diodes to light the pixels that make up the images on the LCD display, while the pixels of OLED TVs are self-illuminating. When comparing an LED and OLED TV, LED TVs win in terms of better brightness, bigger size, longer lifespan, and cheaper prices.

You don’t have to spend hundreds of dollars to buy a decent TV — in fact, you don’t even have to shell out $100. Walmart is practically giving away this 32-inch JVC HD TV, selling it for just $79 after a $51 discount to its original price of $130. There’s no telling how long the deal will last though, so if you want to take advantage of this offer for the JVC LT-32MAW200, you should click that Buy Now button as soon as you can, while stocks are still available.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations