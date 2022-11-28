This 43-inch TV is under $300 in Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale

If you’re looking for excellent Cyber Monday deals, Walmart is the place to go. Right now, you can buy a JVC 43-inch QLED TV for only $228, saving you $80 off the usual price of $308. A tremendous bargain that gains you QLED technology for an incredibly low price, this is easily one of the best Cyber Monday TV deals out there. We’re not counting on this sticking around for long, so here’s why you need to snap it up immediately.

Why you should buy the JVC 43-inch QLED TV

JVC may not make the cut with our ranking of the best TV brands but it’s a very well-known brand that’s been around for many years. In the case of this TV, it has all the benefits of a 4K resolution panel along with offering QLED technology. QLED means you get a more realistic image with scenes being brought to life via a wider range of colors and dynamic contrast than you’d normally see with regular 4K screens. It’s a great way of seeing more detail in your images with no more worrying about bright and washed-out scenes or dark moments that simply look too dark for you to figure out what’s going on.

Well-suited for anyone who loves to watch movies but can’t afford one of the best TVs, the JVC 43-inch QLED TV has a lot to like here. Besides its superior image quality, it has Roku built-in so you have ready access to over 500,000 movies, TV episodes, and more via all your favorite streaming services. There’s even access to hundreds of free movies and TV shows courtesy of the Featured Free option.

For hooking up other devices such as games consoles, the JVC 43-inch QLED TV also has three HDMI inputs so you can easily connect it. There’s also an optical digital port for your audio needs.

Cheap it may be but the JVC 43-inch QLED TV has all the essential features you could need. Normally priced at $308, the JVC 43-inch QLED TV is down to $228 right now as part of Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals. Don’t delay. Snap it up now while stock still exists.

