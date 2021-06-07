We can’t believe how cheap this 70-inch 4K TV is at Walmart today

Keen to create a home theater-style environment in your living space? Or simply want the biggest screen you can afford? Whatever the reason for being tempted by a new TV, this 70-inch JVC 4K TV is sure to delight you. Available at Walmart for just $550, saving you nearly $150 on the usual price, it’s a fantastic bargain for anyone looking to enjoy the most screen space possible at a low, low price. As you’d expect from such a deal, though, you’re going to need to be quick. We can’t see stock lasting for long at this price. If you miss out, there’s always our other best 4K TV deals for you to check out and save big from.

The 70-inch JVC 4K TV offers pretty much everything you could want for the price right down to built-in Roku support. Besides the 70-inch UHD display, it has 3 HDMI connections, so you should have plenty of room to plug in all your key devices such as games consoles or Blu-ray players. Of course, there’s no need to plug in a streaming device as Roku will do the job there.

Via Roku, you can enjoy access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, along with more than 5,000 streaming channels. You can use the Roku app to search by voice and control your TV or opt to go the traditional route with a TV remote. Featured Free is a service via Roku that allows you to easily check out the hundreds of free movies and TV episodes that are available out there, too.

While JVC hasn’t made the cut in our look at the best TV brands, and it doesn’t feature in our look at the best TVs, it’s hard to turn down such a big screen for such a low price, and we can’t see anyone being disappointed at this price.

Ordinarily priced at $700, you can grab this 70-inch JVC 4K TV for just $550 right now from Walmart. Stock is expected to be strictly limited so if you want to get in on the deal, you should hit the buy button as soon as possible. You’re sure to be impressed by the massive screen.

