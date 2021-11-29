  1. Deals
This 26-QUART (SERIOUSLY!) air fryer is $129 for Cyber Monday

Jennifer Allen
If you’re looking for a truly huge kitchen appliance, we’ve got the Cyber Monday air fryer deal for you! Normally priced at $170 and down to just $129, you can snap up a Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Air Fryer Oven right now at Walmart. That’s a huge savings of over $40 for a similarly huge air fryer. If every other air fryer has been too small for you and your family’s needs, you’re going to love this one. It’s easily one of the best Cyber Monday deals out there, and a true standout gadget amongst the many Cyber Monday air fryer deals going on right now. Buy it now while stocks last.

Today’s best Cyber Monday air fryer deal

Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Air Fryer Oven on a white background.

Why buy:

  • Huge capacity
  • Great for cooking more healthily
  • Simple-to-use controls
  • Plenty of accessories

The best air fryers often tend to be the right size for a family and nothing more. When it comes to the Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Air Fryer Oven, it’s truly huge. With a massive capacity of 26 quarts, it has enough room to fit a 12-pound turkey, 12-inch pizza, or nine slices of toast if you simply want a huge breakfast. With eight functions, it’s possible to use it as an air fryer, oven, grill, pizza oven, roaster, toaster, warmer, or broiler. To an extent, that means you simply don’t need any other kitchen appliances, as this one does everything you could need. A convection-style dual-speed fan means your food is surrounded by a whirlwind of heat, guaranteeing you evenly cooked results every time. It’s healthier too because it uses hot air to fry the food, meaning less fat and calories, as well as no unwanted grease.

Using the air fryer is a breeze thanks to intuitive controls that help you select how you want to use it as well as set your desired time and temperature. With 1,700 watts of power, there’s plenty of heat at your disposal. The Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Air Fryer Oven can heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit depending on what you’re cooking. Whether you’re cooking fresh or reheating leftovers, you’re guaranteed great results.

As well as that, the Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Air Fryer Oven is fairly attractive. It has a French door system that opens with a single pull, preventing drips and scalds while looking great on your kitchen countertop top. An inner-oven light means you can monitor what’s going on while you cook. Accessories are included too, like an air frying basket, air rack, baking tray, crumb tray, and rack handle. Buy this — there’s really not much need to use anything else in your kitchen. With such a vast capacity, you can get a ton done with the Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Air Fryer Oven and keep your family well-fed and healthier than ever before.

Normally priced at $170, the Kalorik MAXX 26 Quart Air Fryer Oven is down to just $129 right now at Walmart. Snap it up now while stocks last.

When does this Cyber Monday air fryer deal end?

Most Cyber Mondays, you can wait a little while to snap up many deals. This isn’t most Cyber Mondays, though. If you want the air fryer, you need to buy it now. That’s because the stock is in strictly limited supply. A report recently released by Adobe Analytics has shown that out-of-stock alerts on websites are way higher than before the pandemic — 124% higher to be exact, with that number rising steadily. If you want this great air fryer, you’ll need to buy it now, as stock is very likely to vanish if you wait too long.

