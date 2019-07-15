Amazon drops Prime Day deal on Kasa Spot Indoor Security Camera, now just $35

Share

Whether you’re building a new security system in your home or planning to add to your existing setup, now is a great time to score solid deals on indoor security cameras. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering a smart home deal on the Kasa Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100) for only $35 instead of $50. The deal starts at 4:30 a.m. PT on July 15 and lasts for about 12 hours or until supply runs out, so grab yours while you can.

The Kasa Spot Indoor Cam is equipped with smart and proactive features that make home surveillance easy and stress-free. For a discounted price of $35, you can keep tabs on your what’s happening in your home even when you are miles away.

BUY NOW

With 1080p full HD video resolution, you can rely on this indoor security camera to capture crisp and crystal-clear picture quality. It also has a wide 130-degree field of view to ensure that everything is in sight. You can set it up in a corner or perch it on top of a shelf to get a full view of any room or spot in your home. All video streams are protected with the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES).

Even in the dark, the Kasa Spot can record high-quality video for up to 20 feet. It also has a two-way audio function that can be used to communicate with family members and mischievous pets. You don’t have to constantly check the device throughout the day as it alerts you when motion or sound is detected. You can control what alerts you receive by creating up to four custom activity zones at no additional cost — whether it be the front door, kitchen, or any other area you like to focus the camera’s view.

Live video can be streamed on any Google Assistant or Alexa-supported display device. Once connected to the virtual assistant, you can ask it to show the camera’s output with a simple voice command. This allows for a hands-free operation which is helpful when you’re busy but still want to keep an eye on things.

The Kasa Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100) is a reliable and budget-friendly way to add extra protection to your home. It even received an impressive rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon reviews, with customers noting that it’s a great security camera and an excellent value for money. As if its normal retail price of $50 isn’t low enough, Amazon’s Prime Day deal has made it even affordable for only $35. Hurry and take advantage of this limited-time offer.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.