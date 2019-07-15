Digital Trends
Deals

Amazon drops Prime Day deal on Kasa Spot Indoor Security Camera, now just $35

Erica Katherina
By
kasa spot indoor security camera amazon prime day deal kc100

Whether you’re building a new security system in your home or planning to add to your existing setup, now is a great time to score solid deals on indoor security cameras. For Prime Day, Amazon is offering a smart home deal on the Kasa Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100) for only $35 instead of $50. The deal starts at 4:30 a.m. PT on July 15 and lasts for about 12 hours or until supply runs out, so grab yours while you can.

The Kasa Spot Indoor Cam is equipped with smart and proactive features that make home surveillance easy and stress-free. For a discounted price of $35, you can keep tabs on your what’s happening in your home even when you are miles away.

BUY NOW

With 1080p full HD video resolution, you can rely on this indoor security camera to capture crisp and crystal-clear picture quality. It also has a wide 130-degree field of view to ensure that everything is in sight. You can set it up in a corner or perch it on top of a shelf to get a full view of any room or spot in your home. All video streams are protected with the Advanced Encryption Standard (AES).

Even in the dark, the Kasa Spot can record high-quality video for up to 20 feet. It also has a two-way audio function that can be used to communicate with family members and mischievous pets. You don’t have to constantly check the device throughout the day as it alerts you when motion or sound is detected. You can control what alerts you receive by creating up to four custom activity zones at no additional cost — whether it be the front door, kitchen, or any other area you like to focus the camera’s view.

Live video can be streamed on any Google Assistant or Alexa-supported display device. Once connected to the virtual assistant, you can ask it to show the camera’s output with a simple voice command. This allows for a hands-free operation which is helpful when you’re busy but still want to keep an eye on things.

The Kasa Spot Indoor Security Camera (KC100) is a reliable and budget-friendly way to add extra protection to your home. It even received an impressive rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon reviews, with customers noting that it’s a great security camera and an excellent value for money. As if its normal retail price of $50 isn’t low enough, Amazon’s Prime Day deal has made it even affordable for only $35. Hurry and take advantage of this limited-time offer.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best Prime Day deals 2019: Walmart, Apple iPad, and 4K TV discounts
Up Next

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus brings a performance boost to flagship phones
TP-Link Kasa review
Deals

The Kasa Cam Outdoor sees a price drop for Prime Day, now only $72

The Kasa Cam Outdoor sports excellent specifications at a price tag that’s not too heavy on the wallet. Whether you’re building a new home surveillance system or planning to update your existing setup, look no further.
Posted By Erica Katherina
tp link and kasa smart plug light switch dimmer deals wifi mini by 3
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 69% off prices of Kasa smart plugs and more for Prime Day

July 15 marks the start of Prime Day 2019. Kicking things off at 12 a.m. PT are these price cuts on Kasa products. Get up to 69% off these smart home devices when you order through July 16.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
amazon blink xt outdoor security camera spring deals system lifestyle 6
Deals

Amazon drops pre-Prime Day deals for Blink XT2 outdoor/indoor security camera

Amazon included solid bargains on Blink XT2 indoor/outdoor security cameras along with other deals in its day-before-Prime-Day head start announcements. Amazon's owned-brand smart home devices for Prime Day 2019 also include Ring and eero.
Posted By Bruce Brown
tp-link-kasa
Deals

Secure your home with the Kasa Cam Outdoor, now only $80 on Amazon

Whether you’re planning to build a video surveillance system in your home or looking to expand your existing setup, check out the Kasa Cam Outdoor by TP-Link. Normally $140, Amazon has cut its price to $80.
Posted By Erica Katherina
sengled smart lighting deals amazon prime day led daylight
Deals

Amazon Prime Day sees up to 40% discounts on Sengled Smart LED Kits and Bulbs

Prime Day 2019 is finally upon us. Amazon is opening this highly anticipated sale with discounts on Sengled smart lighting kits and bulbs. Get up to 40% off these smart lighting products if you order on July 15 or 16.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
razor ecosmart metro electric scooter amazon prime day deal
Deals

Amazon Prime Day drops deal on Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter

The Razor EcoSmart Metro Electric Scooter is easy to assemble, easy to ride, and has great battery life and a top speed of 18 mph. With a Prime Day 2019 sale taking 46% off the normal price, it's now much easier on the pocketbook, too.
Posted By Ed Oswald
best amazon prime day deals 2019
Deals

Here are some early Prime Day deals and a rundown on the main event

The best Amazon Prime Day deals have finally arrived. 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch bundles, iPads, and more are all on sale during this 48-hour stretch. Now is the time to find the savings you've been waiting for.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
amazon prime members get early day deal on eero pro wifi system 23c7d375cdff1a4d95cf656360f8a456
Deals

The Eero Pro Wi-Fi system is $200 off in early Amazon Prime Day deal

Amazon Prime Day is a fine time to upgrade your home Wi-Fi system. Now, Amazon Prime members only can secure an early Prime Day deal on a mesh network wireless router, with the Eero Pro Wi-Fi system now just $299.
Posted By William Hank
wi-fi router deals
Smart Home

Amazon cuts prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh network router for Prime Day

Amazon cut prices on Google Wi-Fi mesh wireless network devices for Prime Day 2019. Google Wi-Fi systems mesh network routers are expandable. If you use a conventional router and want faster Wi-Fi, these deals can help you save.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Best Prime Day 4K TV Deals
Deals

Best Prime Day 4K TV deals: Sony, TCL, and Vizio get price cuts

You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score a fantastic deal on 4K TV — Amazon Prime Day 2019 has arrived, and with it oodles of discounted top-rated 4K televisions from the likes of Samsung, TCL, and Vizio.
Posted By Josh Levenson, Caleb Denison
Sony PlayStation 4 Slim
Gaming

Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Amazon's Prime Day includes big savings on PS4 games, consoles, and accessories, and this year the event lasts two days. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
smartphones
Deals

The best Prime Day smartphone deals: Samsung, Motorola, Google, and more

Amazon Prime Day 2019 is here, and there are a ton of great deals on smartphones worth looking into. Whether you're looking for a new iPhone or an Android device, there should be a Prime Day 2019 deal for you.
Posted By Christian de Looper
simplisafe security system amazon prime day deal 10 piece wireless
Deals

This SimpliSafe Security System kit gets a 30% price cut for Amazon’s Prime Day

With high-performing sensors and excellent monitoring solutions, the SimpliSafe Wireless Security System hits all the right marks in 24/7 home protection. Normally $550, Amazon’s Prime Day deal cuts its price down to $385.
Posted By Erica Katherina
crazy good amazon pre prime smart home bundle on myq garage opener and cloud cam door control with app
Smart Home

Amazon makes deep price cuts on myQ Smart Garage Hub deals for Prime Day 2019

We were excited when Amazon dropped the price for the myQ Smart Garage Opener hub in early June and the deal is even sweeter for Prime Day 2019. Amazon bundles the myQ hub with a Cloud Cam indoor security camera in a second awesome deal.
Posted By Bruce Brown