Amazon slashes $160 off the Kate Spade and Michael Kors smartwatches

Smartwatches are a powerful complement to smartphones as they suit the purpose of staying connected on the go. Apple may have this bustling market cornered but fashion-forward brands like Kate Spade and Michael Kors simply give us the option to strike the balance between function and style. In comparison to the Apple Watch, the Kate Spade Scallop, and Michael Kors Access Runway are lighter on the budget and even more so since Amazon lets you save as much as $160.

Kate Spade Scallop — $165

Some of the early smartwatch models tend to adopt more masculine design but Kate Spade gives ladies with smaller wrists the chance to make a statement with a chic and minimalist look scoring a nearly perfect 4-out-of-5-star rating in our review. The 42mm stainless steel case is attached to a 16mm band that wraps around your wrist perfectly without it appearing to be bulky. While it is not bezel-less, you’d simply love the scallop pattern that adorns its 1.19-inch AMOLED touchscreen with a 390 x 390-pixel resolution. And if you want to switch it up, you can always add a dash of your personality by changing either the watch face or the band.

The Scallop is powered by Google’s Wear OS with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and packs 4GB of internal storage so you can save music directly on your watch. There were no issues with performance as it is generally smooth with a fluid interface. While it is able to pair with both iOS and Android devices via Bluetooth, some features may vary. Both would have access to activity tracking, music playback, weather reports, and smart notifications. Android users will just experience the perks of being able to respond to text and emails, send smart replies to incoming calls, activate Google Assistant, and basically replicate much of what happens on their phone.

Kate Spade Scallop flaunts classic and genuine style, you just might not have any reason to take it off with an IP67 rating along with a battery life that can stretch up to 24 hours. You’ll simply have plenty of time on your hands to utilize all its functions while it is geared with the highest level of protection against dust, lint, and is waterproof to depths of 1-meter in a span of 30-minutes.

Usually retailing for $325, Amazon’s $160 discount lets you have this understated-but-fun timepiece for just $165.

Michael Kors Access Runway — $190

If you’re looking for something more functional, the Michael Kors Access Runway may be the better fit. A great deal of customization is likewise guaranteed as you choose among applicable watch faces and compatible bands. The case is slightly bigger as it measures 43mm while the band is longer at 18mm. To make navigation easier, it has a rotating crown that allows you to scroll through menus and notifications and two extra buttons on the bevel trigger shortcuts for specific apps. It holds the same 1.19-inch AMOLED display which proves to be readable in any light.

It also runs with the updated Wear OS by Google and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor along with 4GB of internal storage. You’ll likely be set for the same experience with the Kate Spade Scallop, the Access Runway merely steps up by enhancing its fitness metrics with an untethered GPS and heart rate sensor. It also has NFC in place that allows you to make contactless payments with Google Pay

Although the Michael Kors Access Runway is published to have a battery that can last you the whole day, our review suggests that 12 hours is more realistic which is no less impressive, and with more features to boot.

Get ready to strut the streets with all the glitz and glamour the Michael Kors Access Runway has for just $190 instead of $350 on Amazon.

If it’s a virtual workout buddy you want, you might be better off with a fitness tracker like Fitbit. You can also check out our curated deals page for Fitbit alternatives, and you can score the best bargains on the latest tech.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations